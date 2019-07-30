Real Madrid 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane’s first-half strike sends Spurs to Audi Cup final 

Harry Kane's 22nd-minute strike secured Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 victory over Real Madrid and a place in the Audi Cup final.

Spurs will now face Bayern Munich/Fenerbahçe S.K. tomorrow in the final at 19:30pm BST.

Story of the Match

The two sides came into the game off the back of defeats, with Spurs losing 2-1 to Manchester United and Real Madrid suffering a humiliating 7-3 defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Both teams started the game slowly, with more errors than chances being created, however, it did not take long for Spurs to apply the pressure.

Tottenham looked the sharpest of the two teams as they began to grow into the game, forcing Keylor Navas to make a couple of important saves to keep the score goalless.

Danny Rose found Heung-min Son in the box but the South Korean was intercepted by Raphael Varane, who almost placed the ball into his own net forcing Navas into action.

Madrid made a surprising number of errors in the first half, which they were just able to get away with.

However, a defensive mistake by Eden Hazard and Marcelo was capitalised on by Harry Kane. The Brazilian full-back’s pass was directed into the path of Tottenham’s talisman, who calmly swept the ball under Navas.

Madrid's £150m signing from Chelsea, Hazard was largely at fault for the goal after carelessly losing possession to allow Kane the opportunity to put Spurs ahead.

Kane added his name to the scoreline for the second time of Tottenham's pre-season in somewhat less spectacular fashion than his first against Juventus.

A number of changes were made by both sides come the second half but Kane continued to pester the Madrid backline.

The Spanish giants thought they had equalised in the 74th minute when Rodrygo Goes poked home a cross from out wide, however, the goal was denied correctly by the linesman for offside.

17-year-old Troy Parrott came exceptionally close to doubling the lead for Spurs, but his shot was stopped by the inside of the post with just five minutes remaining.

Takeaways

Tottenham look ready to start the season

Spurs undoubtedly deserved the victory over Los Galacticos. The Lilywhites looked comfortable and confident, playing with freedom and created a lot of good chances.

Erik Lamela’s performance came as a surprise to many Spurs fans, as the Argentine created several brilliant moves in the first half. He has suffered a lot from injuries during his time as a Spurs player but he looks a lot fitter heading into the upcoming Premier League campaign.

Kane has been in encouraging form in Tottenham’s pre-season. With a halfway line screamer against Juventus and a cool finish this evening to put Spurs through to the final, it looks like Kane will be a real contender to win the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

Another spineless Real Madrid performance

The defensive horrors continue after letting seven goals past them in their previous match.

There will be plenty of concern for Zinedine Zidane’s side who put on a poor performance. Hazard's misplaced pass forced Marcelo to stretch and give the ball away for Kane to finish. The winger has also been slammed for being ‘6kg overweight’ when arriving at Madrid, according to Spanish reports.

It is fair to say that things are not going well for the Spanish giants at the moment. Gareth Bale withdrew himself from the squad that travelled to Munich after his move to China was called off by Real Madrid. The winger reportedly has an ‘unretrievable relationship’, according to Sky Sports News.