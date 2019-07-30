The Warm Down: Tottenham edge past a poor Real side to make final

Tottenham Hotspur overcame a poor Real Madrid side to qualify for the Audi Cup Final.

A first-half Harry Kane strike saw Spurs through whilst youngster Troy Parrott almost doubled the Lilywhite’s advantage late on as he struck the post.

Real did have the ball in the back of the net, but Rodrygo Goes saw his strike chalked off for offside as Los Blancos continued their poor pre-season showing.

Pochettino finds right-back solution?

Juan Foyth looked comfortable on the ball for long periods of the match as he started on the right side of the Spurs backline.

Whilst still occasionally looking to do too much on the ball at times, the Argentine was confident enough to take on Real’s forward players when required to ease pressure and play out from the back.

Kyle Walker-Peters came on for the second period and looked assured for large periods, and he may be given the chance to start the season as Foyth serves a suspension.

Harry Kane backup?

Whilst it is still very early in his Spurs career, youngster Troy Parrott has had a promising pre-season campaign so far, and he continued his impressive displays against Madrid.

With the plethora of attacking talent available to Mauricio Pochettino behind the striker likely to be added to before the end of the window, Heung-min Son could be free to take over from Kane should he suffer a prolonged stretch away from the side again this season.

Parrott could be an option for games in the earlier rounds of the EFL and FA Cup and should he continue to develop, the Irishman has the potential to fill the position vacated by the departure of Fernando Llorente as the season develops, and beyond.

Pochettino reacts to transfer questions

Speaking after the match, Pochettino reacted angrily to questions asking him about any potential transfer dealings before the end of the window.

“Maybe the club need to change my title. My job is to coach the team it's not a question for me it’s one for the club, it's not in my hands.”

Spurs have been linked with Giovani Lo Celso, Paulo Dybala and Ryan Sessegnon of late, but it remains to be seen if any of these deals will go ahead before the deadline.