Tottenham vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Audi Cup Final 2019
Follow live from the Allianz Arena for match Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Audi Cup Final 2019. Kick-off Tottenham vs Bayern Munich: 19:30 BST.
Spurs vs Bayern Munich: Head to Head
Spurs won the most recent game in the UEFA cup 2-1, with Bayern winning two of the other games, along with there being one draw in games between these two.
Davinson Sanchez, Rose and Nkoudou also returned to the squad and played a part in the victory over Real Madrid.
The likes of Wanyama, Dier, and Davies did not travel with the squad though for their previous games for various reasons and have therefore not had any minutes yet in pre-season, they will be hoping for that to change soon.
Neuer, Singh, Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Thiago, Sanches, Gnabry, Goretzka, Coman, Lewandowski, Ulreich, Früchtl, Martinez, Arp, Davies, Tolisso, Müller, Zaiser, Kimmich.
Spurs:
Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga, Anthony Georgiou, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris, George Marsh, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Troy Parrott, Jack Roles, Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Oliver Skipp, Heung-Min Son, Japhet Tanganga, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker-Peters, Harvey White, Harry Winks, Alfie Whiteman.
They began with a defeat, losing to Premier League side Arsenal after Eddie Nketiah’s 88th minute winner.
Since then, they have won three games in a row, starting with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid, despite a late red card for Ulreich.
A goal from Goretzka gave them a win against AC Milan before they progressed though to the final of the Audi Cup after thrashing Fenerbahce.
Many of those players have performed well, with 17-year-old Troy Parrott perhaps the most impressive.
For his age, he has put in two great displays against some top-class defenders, especially in the games against Juventus and Real Madrid.
His hard work, hold up play and technical ability have all been impressive and despite his age he is giving the Spurs manager something to think about ahead of the season.
In the game against Real Madrid he came very close to scoring, leaving Navas with no chance but hitting the post.
They beat Juventus in dramatic fashion after Harry Kane's last-minute strike from the halfway line. After that they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United despite an encouraging second half.
After that, they beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Audi Cup semi-final, Harry Kane scoring the winning goal in the first half.
Kick-off is 19:30 PM.