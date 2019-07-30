on VAVEL
Tottenham vs Bayern Munich: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Audi Cup Final 2019
Follow live from the Allianz Arena for match Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 Audi Cup Final 2019. Kick-off Tottenham vs Bayern Munich: 19:30 BST.

How to watch the Audi Cup final
The 2019 Audi Cup final will be shown live on ITV 4.

If you are unable to watch it on TV, stay tuned here on VAVEL for live minute-by-minute updates!

Spurs vs Bayern Munich: Head to Head


 
Spurs vs Bayern Munich: Head to Head
This is a very rare fixture, with these two teams only playing each other in competitive games four times, so this friendly game will be another chance to see the sides go head to head, considering they have not done so competitively since 1983.

Spurs won the most recent game in the UEFA cup 2-1, with Bayern winning two of the other games, along with there being one draw in games between these two.

 

Four players returned to action in the semi-final for Spurs
Spurs captain Hugo Lloris returned to the squad for the game against Real Madrid after recovering from tonsillitis, he will be looking to make his first start of pre-season in the final.

Davinson Sanchez, Rose and Nkoudou also returned to the squad and played a part in the victory over Real Madrid.

Team news: Spurs
Mauricio Pochettino has managed to keep his squad that joined him in Asia and those that played against Real Madrid injury free.

The likes of Wanyama, Dier, and Davies did not travel with the squad though for their previous games for various reasons and have therefore not had any minutes yet in pre-season, they will be hoping for that to change soon.

Both squads have been confirmed for the Audi Cup final
Bayern Munich:

Neuer, Singh, Süle, Boateng, Alaba, Thiago, Sanches, Gnabry, Goretzka, Coman,  Lewandowski, Ulreich, Früchtl, Martinez, Arp, Davies, Tolisso, Müller, Zaiser, Kimmich.

Spurs:

Toby Alderweireld, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga, Anthony Georgiou, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris, George Marsh, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Troy Parrott, Jack Roles, Danny Rose, Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Oliver Skipp, Heung-Min Son, Japhet Tanganga, Jan Vertonghen, Kyle Walker-Peters, Harvey White, Harry Winks, Alfie Whiteman.

Team news: Bayern Munich
Hernandez, who is working on his rehabilitation and Martinez, who has a muscle injury are both out for Bayern Munich, other than that, there squad that has travelled for the 2019 Audi Cup is available.
Bayern Munich's pre-season so far
Niko Kovac’s side have had a good pre-season campaign so far, winning three games out of four.

They began with a defeat, losing to Premier League side Arsenal after Eddie Nketiah’s 88th minute winner.

Since then, they have won three games in a row, starting with a 3-1 victory over Real Madrid, despite a late red card for Ulreich.

A goal from Goretzka gave them a win against AC Milan before they progressed though to the final of the Audi Cup after thrashing Fenerbahce.

17-year-old Troy Parrott has impressed in this pre-season campaign

 
The Premier League side have given the youth a chance over the last three games
The Spurs manager has given plenty of younger players a chance this pre-season, that could be the case again in this game.

Many of those players have performed well, with 17-year-old Troy Parrott perhaps the most impressive.

For his age, he has put in two great displays against some top-class defenders, especially in the games against Juventus and Real Madrid.

His hard work, hold up play and technical ability have all been impressive and despite his age he is giving the Spurs manager something to think about ahead of the season.

In the game against Real Madrid he came very close to scoring, leaving Navas with no chance but hitting the post.

Spurs' pre-season so far
Mauricio Pochettino's side have played three pre-season games so far, the first two coming in the 2019 International Champions Cup.

They beat Juventus in dramatic fashion after Harry Kane's last-minute strike from the halfway line. After that they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United despite an encouraging second half.

After that, they beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Audi Cup semi-final, Harry Kane scoring the winning goal in the first half.

Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of Spurs vs Bayern Munich in the 2019 Audi Cup final. We will be keeping you up to date with everything going on at the Allianz Arena as the German giants take on the Champions League finalists.

Kick-off is 19:30 PM.

