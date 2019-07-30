West Ham United vs Hertha BSC: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch Friendly Match 2019
Follow live from Sonnenseestadion for match West Ham United vs Hertha Berlin live stream, squads preview and score updates in Friendly 2019. Kick-off West Ham United vs Hertha BSC: 17:00 BST.
West Ham: TBA.
Hertha Berlin: TBA.
How to watch West Ham vs Hertha BSC Live TV and Stream
The game is going to be streamed on West Ham's social channels (UK & Ireland only) but it's also going to be televised and available on:
ESPN Play Norte, Arena Sport 2, ESPN2 Brazil, Elisa, Arena Sport 4 Serbia and ESPN 3 USA.
But if you can't keep up with the action live, VAVEL's commentary is the best place to be in.
Hertha BSC played six games already, winning five and drawing one, with their latest win being a 2-1 against Fenerbahce.
After tomorrows' game, the Bundesliga side will travel to London to match-up against Crystal Palace.
During their pre-season fixtures, Manuel Pellegrini's side managed to win, as well as lose, two games, as they're readying themselves for the last two - against Hertha and Athletic Bilbao.
The Hammers come into this game on a back of a 1-0 win against Fulham on Saturday.
West Ham are back in Austria for their second to last friendly before they get their 2019/20 Premier League campaign underway on August 8th against Manchester City.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live stream update of West Ham's match against Hertha Berlin which kicks off at 17:00 tomorrow afternoon.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for the West Ham United vs Hertha BSC game.