Donyell Malen shines again in Champions League Qualifiers amid West Ham interest

Last week West Ham United's interest in a host of players was reported, including Moussa Marega and Aaron Long. But arguably the most impressive one has been 20-year-old Donyell Malen, who the London club recently scouted.



Malen's recent performances reportedly left a very good impression on West Ham's boss, Manuel Pellegrini, who's going to be excited as the young forward put on another, very impressive performance.

Target Watch: Bright forward's versatility

After assisting the opening and scoring the winning goals for PSV Eindhoven in their 3-2 win against FC Basel last week the forward shows absolutely no signs of stopping.



Despite being a nominal left-winger, he has all the ability needed to play as both a right-winger and a centre-forward. And that's exactly where the Dutch side's manager, Mark Van Bommel, intends to play the youngster snapped up from Arsenal two years ago.



In both legs of the tie Malen started in the centre, but thanks to his versatility he often found himself running the game on both flanks, switching his roles with teammates, Bruma and Hirving Lozano.



And despite being the least experienced with the lowest profile, it was Malen who ran the show.

One goal and two assists (both times for Bruma) equal to three-goal contributions out of four goals scored by PSV. He was leading the line and dragging the team forwards when they really needed it.



Even though he tried his hardest to push his team through to the next round his assist in the second leg wasn't enough, and they ultimately fell short on away goals.



But it's fair to say that he was definitely one of, if not, the brightest player on the pitch through constantly threatening and stretching out Basel's defence with both overlapping and underlapping runs.



Three shots with two on target, two fouls won and four successful dribbles out of five attempted alongside the above-mentioned assist are only a representation of his ability, as well as yesterday's performance.