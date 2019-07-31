Everton set to complete Moise Kean coup as hectic deadline day nears

Everton are closing in on the signing of Juventus forward Moise Kean, with the two clubs agreeing an initial fee in the region of £30 million.

The Blues have been searching for a striker since the summer window opened with a number of bigger names on their shortlist. However, Marco Silva’s side have been toying with the idea of pulling off a coup for 19-year-old for a number of weeks.

After apparent inquires, the two sides reportedly agreed a fee on Tuesday, July 30, with the Italian youth international headed to Merseyside for a medical the following day. Everton, and Silva, are hoping to have the move wrapped up before the squad departs, on Friday, for their final pre-season friendly against Werder Bremen on the Saturday.

According to reports, Kean will sign a five-year deal with Everton worth around £55,000 a week. Juventus had been wanting to place a buy-back clause in place, with some reports suggesting that Everton would make no profit off the deal should that come to fruition.

Yet, following seemingly tough negotiations, the Blues have seen that off - giving the Italian giants a first refusal clause should they agree to sell the 19-year-old in the future.

Silva needs more signings



Despite looking set to get Kean’s signing over the line, the Blues face a tough battle to bring in the players that Silva has made clear he needs.

Following the pre-season jaunt to Mainz for the Opel Cup tournament, the Portuguese boss stated that he needs five players before the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

Everton are still in the market for a replacement for Idrissa Gana Gueye, a centre-half to challenge Michael Keane and Yerry Mina, as well as suitable depth at right-back. There is also interest in a tricky winger - with Crystal Palace’s Wilfred Zaha touted as the main option.

However, Silva’s side have stated that they have ended their interest in the Ivorian international.

Youth prospects headed outbound

Elsewhere, as transfer deadline day approaches, Everton are set to supplement their late purchases with a number of outgoings.

Idrissa Gana Gueye finally departed to Paris Saint Germain for a fee in the region of £29 million, but the Blues are also moving younger players on for significantly lower fees.

Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru, who looked set to spend the season out on loan again, will reportedly join AS Monaco. There had been interest from Bayern Munich and Galatasaray, but the 22-year-old will join the French side according to L'Equipe.

Young midfielder Joe Williams, who spent last season on loan with Barnsley, is set to join Wigan Athletic. The Latics had a £1 million bid rejected for the 22-year-old, according to the Liverpool Echo, but have returned with an improved offer that has been accepted.