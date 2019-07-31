Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino slams transfer rumours in furious rant

Mauricio Pochettino once again let out a furious rant when questioned about transfer rumours following Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 victory over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Despite breaking the club's transfer record in July to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, Daniel Levy still has not landed anymore of the targets the Lilywhites have been linked with.

No control over incoming personnel at N17

The former Argentina international also said he is "not in control" of transfers at Tottenham, despite claims earlier in the year that chairman Daniel Levy would give him the backing he wants to keep him at White Hart Lane.

When questioned about possible arrivals, Pochettino replied: "I know nothing about the situation of my players."

"Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract - I think it is not in my hands, it's in the club's hands and [chairman] Daniel Levy.

"The club needs to change my title and description. Of course, I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don't know. Today, I feel like I am the coach."

The club have already signed three players this summer - Kion Etete, Jack Clarke and Ndombele. However, Etete will most likely not feature in the upcoming season and Jack Clarke has been loaned back to Leeds United on a season-long loan.

Despite Pochettino's comments, transfer speculation remains rife - with Giovani Lo Celso still on Spurs' radar and full-backs Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham and Youcef Atal of OGC Nice being targeted too.

Following the press conference, Tottenham fans took to Twitter to voice their concerns and frustrations using the hashtag '#BackPoch'.

A few fans even sent their own letters voicing their concerns that Tottenham are not travelling in the right direction. Furthermore, the hashtag '#LevyOut' was trending in London yesterday.

One thing for certain is if Tottenham fail to add the additions Pochettino is after this transfer window will be classed as another poor one from Levy.

Madrid keeper Keylor Navas one of the best in the world

Harry Kane's first-half finish was enough to secure a place in the final of the Audi Cup for Spurs, in a game where they had the opportunities to put even more past Real Madrid.

Troy Parrott hit the post with his effort in the dying minutes of the game, while Erik Lamela, Ndombele, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga all impressed too.

However there was one man Pochettino gave praise to in the press conference and that man was Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who kept Madrid in the game.

"I think Keylor Navas is one of the best goalkeepers in the world," said Pochettino.

"He showed again today with his great performance as he saved Real Madrid from conceding more goals."

Tottenham will play Bayern Munich on Wednesday 31 July at 7:30pm (BST) in the Audi Cup final.