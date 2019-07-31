Bayern Munich 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Pens 5-6): Spurs prevail on penalties to lift the Audi Cup

Tottenham Hotspur won the 2019 Audi Cup after overcoming Bayern Munich 6-5 on penalties at the Allianz Arena.

Paulo Gazzaniga was the hero for Spurs, as he produced a brilliant save to deny Jerome Boateng from 12 yards.

Story of the match

Lucas Moura had the best of the early chances, with a strong header well saved by Manuel Neuer following a Kyle Waler-Peters cross.

Another early chance fell the way of Erik Lamela, but his touch let him down and the Bayern defence recovered to put the ball behind for a corner.

Benjamin Pavard then saw a header fly inches wide of the far post as Bayern looked to fight against the early Tottenham pressure.

The deadlock was broken when Georges-Kevin N’Koudou provided a fantastic piece of skill to beat his man on the left, before whipping an inch-perfect cross across the face of goal for Erik Lamela to slide the Lilywhites in front after 20 minutes.

Bayern responded through efforts from Sarpreet Singh and Alexander Nollenberger just before the interval, but neither troubled Hugo Lloris as Spurs went into the half with their lead intact.

Christian Eriksen would double Spurs’ advantage as the game approached the hour mark with a well taken finish into the bottom left corner after good work from Harry Kane.

This was the cue for Bayern to increase the pressure as they looked to force a way back into the contest.

Jann-Fiete Arp halved the deficit after showing a fantastic turn of pace to beat Toby Alderwireld, but Gazzaniga will be disappointed to have been beaten by a fairly central shot.

Renato Sanches was next to try his luck for Bayern, but his long-distance strike was well held by Gazzaniga.

It was then Sven Ulreich’s turn to make a save as he produced a strong left arm to deny Kane from close in.

Then came Bayern's equaliser.

With less than ten minutes remaining, Alphonso Davies hit a thunderous effort into the bottom right corner to bring the game back level.

Eriksen almost found the net with an audacious curling effort late on, but the ball flew agonisingly wide of Ulreich’s far post.

Bayern saw a lot of the ball as the game edged towards its conclusion, but the Bavarians were unable to find a way through the Spurs defence and the tie would be decided by penalties.

David Alaba and Eriksen both saw early penalties saved, but Gazzaniga would deny Boateng to claim the trophy for Spurs.

Takeaways from the game

Spurs youngsters handle the pressure.

As the penalty shootout dragged on into sudden death, Tottenham were forced to look towards some of their youth players after the first-teamers had taken their penalties.

Needless to say, they did not disappoint, with Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Jack Roles all finding the net as the Lilywhites scraped to the narrowest of victories.

Walker-Peters has a chance to establish himself.

The battle for Tottenham’s right-back birth took a turn this evening as Juan Foyth was stretchered off towards the end of the match through injury.

Whilst the Argentine is already suspended for the opening two league fixtures, Walker-Peters' only competition for the right-back slot appears to be Serge Aurier.

But after Aurier’s injury at the African Cup of Nations, Walker-Peters looks to have the chance to establish himself as Spurs’ go-to right back with a seemingly uncontested spell in the side awaiting.