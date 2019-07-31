Wolves complete the signing ‘hot prospect’ from Ac Milan

The 21-year-old, who scored 27 goals in 90 appearances for Milan after making his first-team debut in 2017, has signed a four-year deal at Molineux with an initial fee of £16m that will potentially rise to £20m due to add-ons.

His international debut came in March 2018 and he recently made three appearances at the European Under-21 Championships, impressing many top European clubs’ scouts in the progress.

The ‘big six’ in the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal and Spurs have kept close tabs on the striker since he burst onto the scene in 2017.

Simply make that big six into the ‘big seven’ and that’s where the Midlands club comes in. An incredible return in their first season back into the Premier League bagging themselves Europa League football at Molineux for the first time in 39 years.

There's no reason why top talent like Cutrone would not be interested in pulling on the old gold and black as they try to reinstate themselves as European giants.

Cutrone is a boyhood fan of the Rossoneri but after reportedly finding out he wasn’t in their plans for next season, he has now swapped Milan for the Midlands and is ready for the challenge he faces.

“I’m ready and excited to join Wolverhampton. It’s a big challenge for me,” Cutrone said talking to BBC Sport and surely this is an enormous challenge for the youngster.

Cutrone has risen through the ranks at Milan, a club he joined when he was just nine. He’s a true hot prospect, having played and scored for Italy at every single level of youth football.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' sporting director Kevin Thelwell said speaking to BBC Sport: "Patrick is an exciting signing at a very exciting period for this football club.

"We have a strong philosophy under the leadership of Nuno (Espirito Santo, Wolves boss) of bringing in the right type of people and developing young talent while staying humble and grounded as individuals, and we feel Patrick perfectly fits into our philosophy.

"We are very pleased to have a player of Patrick's ability, join the club and look forward to him being a part of Nuno's squad in another historic season for Wolves."

Why should Wolves fans be so excited?

The signings of Jesus Vallejo from Real Madrid and now Cutrone from Milan have really muted the small minority of Molineux moaners and their summer spending has dramatically changed in the past week.

Wolve fans wanted squad depth last season and it looks like they are getting it for the new season where Wolves (if successful runs in domestic and European competitions) will play a lot more games than they managed last year.

Cutrone plays with passion and if there’s one thing Wolves fans love, it’s when the player loves the badge as much as them. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson the Icelandic striker was a Molineux favourite but the quality was lacking and you would not see him in the Premier League.

whereas Raul Jimenez has the passion and quality, it seems like Cutrone will mirror the Mexican superstar and will really become a fan favourite in the next year or so at Wolves.

How will Wolves adjust to fit Cutrone in?

There are many options for Nuno for how to use the 21-year-old to his maximum potential. With flying form, Diogo Jota will surely not be replaced at this stage after finding his goalscoring boots halfway through last season.

Jimenez surely can’t be dropped either. With 13 goals and 7 assists in his debut season in England, there's no way Nuno will leave the Mexican International out of the team.

Whether he’s in the starting XI or coming off the bench with the likes of Adama Traore, Cutrone is set to make a big impact on the Premier League/ Europa League and will really help Wolves in their quest for another impressive season under Nuno.

First Italian on record play for Wolves

The signing of Cutrone is a historic moment for Wolves as on record, there is no other Italian that has permanently signed for the club in their history, which dates back to 1877.

This bit of history creates a colossal chance for the Italian who will look to start his goal tally early and reach impressive figures to leave his mark on the Midlands club.

How European football played a part in the deal



As his boyhood club, Milan have struck a deal with Uefa to serve a one-year ban from European football for breaching the governing body's financial fair play rules, he has swapped the non-Europa League football for what seems to be a quest for Wolves to see how far their European journey will take them.

With players including 10/11 Europa League winner Joao Moutinho, Nuno’s men mean business and Cutrone will take this opportunity to keep making a name for himself on the European stage, as many of the Wolves side already have.