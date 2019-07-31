Crusaders FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Nuno's men take two-goal advantage to Europa League qualifier

Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to Belfast where they will face Crusaders in their second leg tie of the Europa League qualifying stages.

Goals from Portuguese stars, Diogo Jota and Ruben Vinagre, were enough to describe a perfect night at Molineux Stadium after the return to European football.

After 39 years, the Wanderers are one step closer to qualifying for the Europa League.

First time for everything

These two teams had not met before last Thursday's game, however, Crusaders managed to hold Wolves to just two goals and now with the second tie being played at home, there is still hope that a miraculous turnaround could occur for the Northern Irish side at the Seaview Stadium.

However, Wolves were convincing and full value for the victory so it will take a monumental effort from the home side to find themselves progressing to the next round.

Wolves dominated the first leg in every aspect and were somewhat unlucky not to have added a few more goals to their tally, however, as it stands Crusaders are still well in the tie.

Team News

Nuno Espírito Santo is expected to field a strong team for the second-tie to ensure they book their place in the third round of qualifiers.

Having acquired the signing of Jesus Vallejo recently, the Spaniard is another option for Wolves' defence and could be a possibility to feature at some stage.

While Wolves' midfielder, Ruben Neves picked up an injury in the first-leg and although he has recovered from it, at this stage, it is unsure as to whether the 22-year-old will get some game time.

Full-back Matt Doherty is set to miss the second-leg tie due to sustaining a knee injury in early July.

For Stephen Baxter's side, captain Colin Coates may be fit enough to start after he missed the first-leg through injury. Also, a few more changes for Baxter's side would be on the cards following by the lacklustre performance at the Molineux last week.

Recent Form

Wolves are the most recent Premier League Asian Trophy winners, beating both Newcastle United in the semi-final and Manchester City on penalties in the final.

Crusaders beat B36 Torshavn in the first round Europa League qualifier which was previously followed by winning the Irish Cup and the County Antrim Shield.

Predicted line-ups

Crusaders FC: O'Neill, Forsythe, Burns, Coates, Hegarty; Caddell, Hale, Thompson, Lowry; Heatley, Clarke​​​​​​​.

Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Boly, Otto, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Gibbs-White, Vinagre, Jota, Jimenez.