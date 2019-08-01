Aberdeen vs Chikhura Sachkere: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Qualifying (0-0)
Follow along for Aberdeen vs Chikhura Sachkere live stream, squads preview, lineups and score updates of the 2019 Europa League Qualifying match. Kickoff time Aberdeen vs Chikhura: 19:45 BST.
60 LIVE
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Aberdeen vs Chikhura Sachkere match.
Nerves and anxiety
One good play or defensive miscommunication can end in a goal for the Georgians that can change the tie upside down. For that reason, Aberdeen will be hoping for an early goal to settle the nerves and a repeat of the home performance of the first 80 minutes of the previous round.
The central referee for this match will be Slovak Rade Obrenovic.
How to watch Aberdeen vs Chikhura Sachkere live TV and Stream
If you want to live stream it: Red TV suscribers outside the UK and Ireland can watch the game.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL is your best option!
Chikhura Sachkere forward Giorgi Koripadze
“We are not afraid of the fact that the Aberdeen stadium will be full. On the contrary, the full stadium and the football atmosphere will give us greater inspiration and motivation to do as much as possible and get to the next level.”
A lot of injuries
An early-season defensive crisis has done little to help their cause. With new left-back Greg Leigh injured in pre-season, the Dons have also lost centre-backs Ash Taylor and Michael Devlin to knocks. While veteran Andrew Considine can provide more than adequate cover to partner Scott McKenna, it may also mean Jon Gallagher moving to right-back.
Today's favorite
Aberdeen’s 1-1 draw in the Georgian capital puts the Scottish squad as today’s favourites to make it past this stage. However, it is evident that they will have to improve on last week’s performance to ensure qualification for the next round
Not convincing first leg
Last Thursday, the Dons returned from Georgia with an away goal advantage, after not the most brilliant football display.
Today’s match represents the definitive clash for Aberdeen to secure a spot into the next UEFA Europa League qualifying round.
Kickoff time
The Aberdeen vs Chikhura Sachkere game will be played at the Pittodrie Stadium in Aberdeen, Scotland. The kickoff is scheduled at 19:45 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 UEFA Europa League Qualifying game: Aberdeen vs Chikhura Sachkere!
My name is Alan Nunez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.