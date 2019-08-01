Tom Heaton and Marvelous Nakamba make it 12 summer signings for Villa

Aston Villa's summer spending has risen to over £130million with the double signing of Tom Heaton from fellow Premier League side Burnley and Marvelous Nakamba from Club Brugge.

This double signing makes it 12 new signings for Aston Villa, who have returned to the Premier League for the first time since 2016.

Veteran between the sticks

The first of the two announcements came with veteran goalkeeper Tom Heaton who has signed from Burnley for a reported £8million.

Heaton featured for the Clarets 18 times in the league last season. He has three England caps to his name and this move could revitalise his international career. Heaton has made over 200 appearances for Burnley since his move from Bristol City in 2013.

Villa boss Dean Smith had this to say on the experienced shot-stopper: "He's done fantastically well for Burnley over the past few years and his experience and knowledge of the Premier League will be a major asset to us this season."

Marvelous arrival from Belgium

The second announcement was the signing of Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Belgian side Club Brugge.

Nakamba is the second signing from Club Brugge, following on from the signing of Wesley earlier this summer. Nakamba played for Brugge during their Champions League campaign last season, featuring five times.

Nakamba featured for Zimbabwe at the recent African Cup of Nations but they, unfortunately, exited at the group stage.

Smith had this to say on his 12th summer recruit: "Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for.

“He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession and he will fit in with our style of play.

Neither of the new signings will feature on Saturday in Villa's final pre-season fixture in Germany against RB Leipzig. Both new boys will be available for the opening fixture of the Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on August 10.