Progres Niederkorn vs Rangers FC: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Qualifier 2019
Follow live from Luxembourg for the Europa League qualifier between Progres Niederkorn vs Rangers live stream, squad preview, analysis and score updates. Kick-off: Progres Niederkorn vs Rangers 18:30 BST.
Kick-off at 6:30PM BST
Kick-off time is set for 6:30PM BST but we'll have plenty more build-up before then for this UEFA Europa League qualifying second-round match.
How to watch Progres Niederkorn vs Rangers on TV
You can watch Progres Niederkorn vs Rangers live on TV on Premier Sports 1, available on Sky and Virgin Media.
Or you can watch outside of the UK on Rangers TV.
Alternatively, you can follow all the action online with VAVEL UK.
Gerrard won't risk Steven Davis
Gerrard has backed Davis to return to action in the league against Kilmarnock on Saturday, but revealed that he's the only absentee for today's fixture against Progres.
"Steven had a tight hamstring after the Derby game. I think, at a real, big push he could have been with us, but at this stage of the season and such an important player, it's not worth taking a risk."
Gerrard confident
"It's a game we are looking forward to," Gerrard said.
"I believe we should have got the job done a week ago but we left ourselves work to do, so we are here to do it.
"The players are in good shape and have trained really well. We have come over here with a fully-fit squad besides Steven Davis and everyone is focused and tuned-in to finish the job off."
That failure to completely blow Progres away means Rangers still have work to do in Luxembourg. They only need a draw, but this stage of European qualifiers continually throw up horror stories for the bigger teams who have to go through them.
The first leg
Rangers managed a 2-0 win at Ibrox in the first leg. Joe Aribo put them in front before Sheyi Ojo scored the second. But Gerrard's team missed a penalty and scored two disallowed goals, leaving fans, players and coaches alike frustrated.
2017 horrors
Rangers came into this year's qualifiers for UEFA's second-string European club competition with nightmares of the past hanging over their head. In 2017, Progres Niederkorn beat the 'Gers at the same stage but Steven Gerrard's side have ensured, so far, that the same humiliation has not been endured.
Hello and welcome
Welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Rangers' second-leg against Progres Niederkorn in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers.