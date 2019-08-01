The Warm Down: Tottenham's Audi Cup victory marred by Juan Foyth injury

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur led through goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen, but Bayern Munich battled back through Jann-Fiete Arp and a stunning strike from Canadian hot prospect Alphonso Davies.

In the penalty shootout, Christian Eriksen's poor penalty was comfortably saved by Sven Ulreich immediately after Paulo Gazzaniga saved David Alaba's penalty. Jerome Boateng's penalty was terrifically saved by Gazzaniga to ensure Spurs' victory in the Audi Cup Final.

Juan Foyth injury scare

Over the summer, Juan Foyth has made a number of appearances for Tottenham and Argentina at right back. Following Kieran Trippier's sale to Atletico Madrid, it may be a common sight to see Foyth filling in at that position in the new season.

However, the 21-year-old went down unchallenged in the second half of the game, clutching his ankle. The Argentinian defender left the pitch on a stretcher and was visibly in some discomfort.

"I need to talk with the doctor," said Spurs boss Pochettino.

"He twisted his ankle but at the moment I cannot give an update. He said his ankle was very painful."

Tottenham will be hoping that Foyth's ankle heals quickly with only Kyle Walker-Peters as a senior option at right-back while Serge Aurier recovers from his injury problems.

The North London club are linked with Marseille's Hiroshi Sakai and OGC Nice's Youcef Atal to provide depth at right-back, and if Foyth's injury is serious, they may look to add potentially one of the two to the squad.

Fringe players impress

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou seemed to be destined for the exit door this summer, however, Pochettino gave the Frenchman the opportunity to impress - either potential suitors or himself ahead of the new season.

The Frenchman did exactly that, skipping past his man before delivering a delicious low cross to Lamela for the first goal. His confidence and directness added another dimension to Spurs' play and he may get another opportunity against Inter Milan on Saturday.

Lamela also gave Pochettino food for thought - not just against Bayern but throughout the tournament, showing great energy, direct running and confidence, even grabbing himself a goal in the process.

Young prospects Harvey White, Jack Roles and Japhet Tanganga also gave good impressions in the game, with the last two dispatching penalties confidently in the shootout.

Oliver Skipp also played very well in the heart of midfield and looks at home already at senior level. He has cemented himself in the first-team picture at White Hart Lane and this season could be a big one for the young Englishman.

Tottenham's next game is at home to Inter Milan in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday 3 July at 3pm (BST).