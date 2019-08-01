on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Aggregate score: 0-2.
Crusaders vs Wolverhampton Wolves: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Qualifier
Photo: VAVEL

Crusaders vs Wolverhampton Wolves: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Qualifier

Follow live from Seaview, Belfast, for the Europa League qualifier between Crusaders vs Wolverhampton Wolves live stream, squad preview, analysis and score updates. Kick-off: Crusaders vs Wolves 20:00 BST.

chris-lincoln
Chris Lincoln
ChileTBA.
wolverhampton wanderersTBA.
60 LIVE live icon gif
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Crusaders vs Wolves match.
How to watch Crusaders vs Wolves live TV and Stream
This game is live on Premier Sports but for a free, in-depth analysis with live team news, commentary and match updates, join us at VAVEL UK for the 20:00pm BST kick-off.
The prize
Either FK Jablonec from Czech Republic or Pyunik from Armenia await in the third qualifying round, just one step away from the competition proper.
Could the pitch be a danger?
No professional footballers like to play on an artificial pitch at the best of times, particularly with just over a week until the start of the Premier League season.


Nuno Espirito Santo has told the BBC that his side have to ‘adapt and perform but some of the players don’t have that experience’ when it comes to an artificial pitch.

Youth vs experience
Whilst Wolves could name a handful of youngsters in their starting eleven, Crusaders boast no less than five players with over 250 appearances for the club.
Who are Crusaders?
The Belfast side were disappointed to finish fourth in the Irish League last season after winning the competition the season previous. However, they impressed in knockout tournaments, winning both the Irish Cup and County Antrim Shield.

 

The majority of the squad are semi-professional, underpinned by their 9-0 aggregate hammering in Champions League qualification by Ludogorets last season.

 

Eight seasons ago, they famously played Fulham in 2011-12 Europa League qualification but lost 7-1 after two legs.

 

In 45 European fixtures, they have won just seven and lost 30, conceding 128 goals.

 

Keep an eye out for the club’s all-time top goalscorer, Jordan Owens, who has scored 169 goals in 369 appearances after spending his entire career at the club. Stuart Dallas of Leeds United is currently their most famous former player.

Squad news
Nuno Espirito Santo named a very strong squad for the first leg but you would expect him to rest a handful of players here. Ruben Neves has travelled after picking up an injury at Molineux but new signings Jesus Vallejo and Patrick Cutrone have not made the trip to Belfast.
Wolves battered their visitors from Northern Ireland with 30 shots to Crusaders’ one. Dominating possession, the Premier League side were expected to run away with the contest when Diogo Jota opened the scoring on 37 minutes but they struggled to break down a stubborn defence.


However, a 93rd minute strike from Ruben Vinagre ensured Wolves go into the second leg with a comfortable advantage.

Welcome!
Welcome along to live coverage on VAVEL UK of tonight's Europa League qualifier between Crusaders and Wolves from Seaview. I’m Chris Lincoln and I will be taking you through all the action.
VAVEL Logo