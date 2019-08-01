Crusaders vs Wolverhampton Wolves: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Europa League Qualifier
Follow live from Seaview, Belfast, for the Europa League qualifier between Crusaders vs Wolverhampton Wolves live stream, squad preview, analysis and score updates. Kick-off: Crusaders vs Wolves 20:00 BST.
Nuno Espirito Santo has told the BBC that his side have to ‘adapt and perform but some of the players don’t have that experience’ when it comes to an artificial pitch.
The majority of the squad are semi-professional, underpinned by their 9-0 aggregate hammering in Champions League qualification by Ludogorets last season.
Eight seasons ago, they famously played Fulham in 2011-12 Europa League qualification but lost 7-1 after two legs.
In 45 European fixtures, they have won just seven and lost 30, conceding 128 goals.
Keep an eye out for the club’s all-time top goalscorer, Jordan Owens, who has scored 169 goals in 369 appearances after spending his entire career at the club. Stuart Dallas of Leeds United is currently their most famous former player.
However, a 93rd minute strike from Ruben Vinagre ensured Wolves go into the second leg with a comfortable advantage.