Bournemouth bring in Danjuma from Brugge

Bournemouth have signed their second player in a week, with Netherlands international Arnaut Danjuma agreeing to a £13.8 million move from Club Brugge, the winger bringing further continental flair to the Cherries' squad.

Philip Billing joined the club from Championship club Huddersfield Town earlier this week for £15 million, and the capture of Danjuma gives Eddie Howe further midfield and attacking reinforcement for a fifth season in the Premier League.

International reputation

The 22-year old was born in Nigeria but qualified for the Netherlands through his Dutch father and made his debut for the Oranje senior team in October 2018, called up by Ronald Koeman against Germany.

He got off the mark in his second match, scoring in a 1-1 draw against Belgium, after also featuring for the under-21 side for the first time the same year.

Double dutch

Danjuma, whose full name is Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, was briefly at Eerste Divisie team Top Oss in 2008 before moving to PSV Eindhoven, spending six years at the club and turning out for Jong PSV - the club's reserve team - on one occasion in 2015 as an eighteen-year-old.

The following summer, NEC Nijmegen was his next port of call and he started forming his reputation at the Gofferstadion, debuting against his former club PSV in September 2016 and plundering twelve goals in 40 league appearances between 2016 and 2018.

Switch to Belgium

In 2018, Danjuma switched from the Dutch to the Belgian league and he put in similar statistics for his new club, with another five goals in the plus column in his 21 first-team matches for Brugge.

Transfer business

The addition of Danjuma makes him the fifth player to sign on the dotted line for the Cherries this summer and comes hot on the heels of the capture of Billing from Huddersfield on Monday.

Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey and Jordan Zemura are Eddie Howe's other additions this summer to date, all joining at the start of July from Bristol City, Luton Town and Charlton Athletic respectively.

Lys Mousset, Marc Pugh and Tyrone Mings are the leading names who have exited the Vitality Stadium permanently before a ball is kicked in the league.