Burnley sign Bailey Peacock-Farrell after loss of Tom Heaton

Burnley have swooped for Leeds United goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in a bid to fill the void left by Tom Heaton's move to Aston Villa.

Just over 24 hours after Heaton departed, the Clarets announced the arrival of the 22-year-old for a reported fee of £2.5million.

He has signed a four-year deal, with the option of a further year available.

The Northern Irishman becomes Burnley's third signing of the summer following moves for Erik Pieters and Jay Rodriguez.

Displaced at Elland Road

Peacock-Farrell joined Leeds as a youth player in 2013 before making his senior debut two years later.

Last season, he made 28 league appearances for his promotion-chasing side, keeping ten clean sheets, but he made only started one game after Kiko Casilla joined from Real Madrid.

He earned his first caps for his country in 2018 and has gone on to firmly establish himself as no.1.

He has shipped only two goals in their first four Euro 2020 qualifiers, playing an important role in their 100% start.

'A long-term project'

Peacock-Farrell understands that, with Nick Pope and Joe Hart both vying for a starting role, he has a real battle on his hands.

But he wants to emulate Pope and Heaton in succeeding at the top level after excelling in the Championship, and hinted that he envisages himself as the club's no. 1 in the future.

“I’m really happy to be here. A Premier League club is what you dream of when you are starting out in football and to say I’ve signed for Burnley is a massive honour,” he told the club website.

“There’s massive competition here, but it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

"The goalkeepers here are really good and two of them are England internationals. There’s something going on here that must be right.

“So to come here and be part of it, is something I’m really excited about.

“Popey and Heats came through from the Championship and established themselves here and that’s my aim as well.

“I would say it’s probably a long-term project. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up here.“

'Keeper ranks take shape

Though his pre-season has been disrupted by a groin injury, Pope may be the favourite to get the nod from Sean Dyche for Burnley's opening league game against Southampton.

He was excellent in his side's memorable 2017/18 campaign and signed a new long-term deal in May.

At 32, Hart could consider leaving Turf Moor in the hope of guaranteed minutes, while Peacock-Farrell may settle for a deputy role at this stage.