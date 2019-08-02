Everton complete signing of Jean-Philippe Gbamin from FSV Mainz

Everton have completed the signing of midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin from FSV Mainz for a fee believed to be in the region of £27 million.

The Ivorian international, 23, has signed a five-year contract at Goodison Park after completing a speedy move on Friday, August 2. Marco Silva’s side had hoped to complete the move before flying out to Germany for their final pre-season friendly with Werder Bremen but the midfielder will have to watch his new teammates from afar.

His arrival, which marks Everton’s fourth signing of the summer, also gives Silva an almost like-for-like replacement for the previously departed Idrissa Gana Gueye.

The Ivorian, who attracted interest from other Premier League outfits, is slightly more attacking than the outgoing Gueye who joined French giants PSG for £30 million on July 30.

Gbamin welcomes Premier League move

Upon making the move, the 23-year-old has vowed to give his all for his new club - and given fans who may not be Bundesliga experts an insight into his playstyle.

He told EvertonTV: “I’m excited because Everton is a great club here in England with a big history and ambition so I didn’t think for more than a moment - I wanted to come here.

"I like to go in the duels. I like to run a lot and tackle. I also pass good and have a good transition. All the rest, the fans will see. I will give everything on the pitch.”

Silva hails new midfield options



Despite losing such a key player in Gueye, Blues boss Silva hailed his new man as someone who will give him different options in the heart of midfield.

“Jean-Philippe is a player who has developed really well during the last three seasons and achieved a very good level of performance playing in a high-level competition like the Bundesliga,” added Silva.

“He is ready for this challenge - to come and help us to keep getting better. He is full of ambition to play for Everton, fits with our model and he will give us different solutions in our midfield.”

Blues headed for hectic window conclusion



Everton’s attention will now switch to wrapping up other deals before the window slams shut at 5pm on August 9.

Juventus forward Moise Kean is expected to complete a medical while the Blues are in Germany after the two clubs agreed a fee on August 1. The 19-year-old, who has not played in pre-season for the Italian giants, has reportedly already settled on personal terms.

Silva is also oping to bring in defensive reinforcements and will continue his chase of Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma. The Portuguese boss is also set to dip into the loan market for a deputy right-back but is unsure if he’ll be able to secure the all-important goal-scoring winger that he has been looking for.