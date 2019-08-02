Leicester City vs Atalanta: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Leicester City vs Atalanta live stream, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Pre-season Friendly. Kickoff time: 19:30 BST.
Josip Iličić: "We're tired, but we'll have to be ready"
Atalant preseason
Atalanta’s preseason in UK is still underway. With a Champions League spot secured, the Italian team is prepping for this long season ahead of them.
How to watch Leicester City vs Atalanta live TV and Stream
Harry Maguire out
It will be interesting to see what happens with Harry Maguire. The Leicester centre back was left out of the Foxes’ squad.
According to The Telegraph, this decision was made after Rodgers and the footballer spoke about his frame of mind not being the right one as his future in Leicester trembles.
Asks for fans support
"The relationship between supporters and players is always key and that's what the game is about, the players and supporters. Together, we will be stronger, and if we can get as many supporters there as we can (on Friday), that will be a great tonic for us - it will really inspire the players and send us into our final week of preparation ready for the game against Wolves.”
According to manager Brendan Rodgers, Atalanta will be a good test for Leicester. “They have been over here and they've played a few games, so we have watched some of the games and how they play,” said Rodgers who sees with good eyes the fact of playing the squad who finished third and qualified to Champions League.
Leicester City will play their last friendly on Friday when they host Italian Serie A club Atalanta.
The Leicester City vs Atalanta game will be played at the King Power Stadium, in Leicester, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:30 BST.
