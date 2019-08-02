Newcastle bring in Saint-Maximin from Nice on a six-year deal

Newcastle United confirmed their second signing of the summer as Allan Saint-Maximin joined the Magpies from OGC Nice for a fee of £20 million.

The French winger joins Steve Bruce's squad on a six-year deal, the same length as what was given to Joelinton.

Bruce admitted he was 'delighted' to have eventually got Saint-Maximin through the door in time for the Premier League season.

The new signing said he wants 'to do everything for the fans' and they will hope he can replicate former fan favourite Hatem Ben Arfa.

Much needed creativity

This was a signing Bruce desperately wanted as he knew he needed a creative spark out wide to help Miguel Almiron.

Saint-Maximin attempted more dribbles than Lionel Messi last season which is a sign he will get fans off their seats this season.

He said to NUFC TV: "I just want to show what I can do on the pitch and help the team."

The 22-year old is impressed with St James' Park and its atmosphere already.

He said: "It's amazing, really amazing and big and the atmosphere seems amazing and I just want to play."

Exciting player on the ball

When asked to describe his play style the winger was eager to describe what he can do for the fans.

He said: "The fans are very important for me

"My play is with some dribbling and I know a lot of fans love that, I want to score and do some assists

"Because I know to win matches it is not with some dribbles it is with goals, assists to work hard, to run it's what I want to do."

Bruce promises excitement

The new manager spoke of his excitement of seeing his new signing getting on the St James' Park pitch.

He said: “I’m delighted to bring Allan to St. James’ Park. He is a very talented young player with a big future ahead of him.

“He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I’m sure he’ll excite everybody.

Saint-Maximin was signed in time to be eligible to take part in tomorrow's friendly against AS Saint-Etienne tomorrow on Tyneside.

Newcastle fans will hope to see their new front three of Almiron, Joelinton and Saint-Maximin in action.