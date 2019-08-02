Tottenham still hope to move on Danny Rose before pursuing Ryan Sessegnon

Tottenham Hotspur are still keen on signing Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham this transfer window - however, their hopes of concluding the deal lie on whether they can sell Danny Rose or not, according to reports.

The 19-year-old, who scored two goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season, is said to be very keen on a move to Spurs, who believe he will become their first choice left-back for years to come.

This transfer saga may come down right to the wire and Tottenham, who have had many busy deadline days in recent history, are willing to wait until the final day of the window to get a deal done.

Scott Parker is confident Sessegnon will not leave this summer

A £25m offer including forgotten men Joshua Onomah and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou has already been proposed, however, Fulham manager and former Spurs fan favourite Scott Parker remains insistent that he is confident that Sessegnon will remain at Craven Cottage this year.

“At this present moment, I expect Ryan still to be here when the window shuts,” he said.

“Obviously I have read the speculation. Will it affect him? That would be up to Ryan.

“As a player you either get your head down, or it affects you. Ryan is not that boy anyway. I'm just looking at getting him as fit as we can and let’s see what he can do. I've spoken to him.

“The conversations have been mainly around his fitness. I don’t know how long it will be until he's ready.”

Fan favourite Rose still up for sale

Many fans believed the England international would remain at Spurs this season after joining the squad for the Audi Cup in Munich.

However, reports now suggest that Rose is definitely still up for sale and bids are more than welcome for the left-back.

Rose is Tottenham's longest servant, having joined the club from Leeds United back in 2007 for £1m.

The 29-year-old was a target for Schalke 04 in Germany last season, and they are said to still be interested, as well as Paris Saint Germain and Juventus.

His future is crucial to the deal to bring Sessegnon from Fulham to White Hart Lane, and with the window closing in just six days time.