Spurs see fixture changes for games against Brighton and Liverpool for October's TV broadcast selections

Tottenham Hotspur have seen games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool moved due to the latest broadcast selections.

The latest selections see two of Spurs’ three Premier League fixtures in October selected for coverage, with BT Sport and Sky Sports selecting one fixture each.

Watford at home remains the only Premier League fixture unaffected by the recent selection and is still scheduled to take place on Saturday 19 October at 3:00pm.

A revised list of Tottenham’s fixtures for the forthcoming season can be found via this link.

Brighton (A) - Saturday 5 October 12:30pm

The first alteration affects Tottenham’s visit to the American Express Community Stadium.

Whilst the game will still be played on Saturday 5 October, the match will now kick-off at a revised time of 12:30pm to accommodate coverage for BT Sport.

Tottenham did the double over the Seagulls last season, with a Harry Kane penalty and an Erik Lamela strike enough to secure a 2-1 victory despite a late Anthony Knockaert goal.

Brighton have changed manager since our last encounter, a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Graham Potter now in charge after replacing former Spur Chris Hughton.

Erik Lamela celebrates his goal in this fixture last season. | Source: Getty Images (Dan Istitene)

Liverpool (A) - Sunday 27 October 4:30pm

The second alteration concerns Spurs’ visit to Anfield in what will be the first match between the sides since the Champions League Final.

The game has been moved to Sunday 27 October with a kick-off time of 4:30pm after Sky selected the fixture.

Tottenham failed to beat the Merseyside club in all competitions last season, including a 2-1 defeat at Anfield in March courtesy of a late Toby Alderweireld own goal.

The reverse fixture last campaign saw the Reds claim another 2-1 victory at Wembley, so the Lilywhites will be looking to improve on that record this campaign.

Opening Fixture

Tottenham kick-off their 2019/20 campaign on the 10 August against newly-promoted Aston Villa, which can be found live on Sky Sports at 5:30pm BST.