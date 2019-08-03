Liverpool vs Manchester City: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 FA Community Shield
Follow live for match Liverpool vs Manchester City live stream, tv channel, squads preview and score updates in FA Community Shield 2019. Kick-off Liverpool vs Man City: 15:00 BST.
Liverpool FC: TBC.
Manchester City: TBC.
60 LIVE
How can you watch the Community Shield?
Coverage starts on BT Sport 1 from 2:30pm tomorrow – but you can also tune in right here on VAVEL UK for live updates and commentary.
Manchester City are the current holders of the Community Shield after a brace from Sergio Aguero secured them the title against Chelsea last year, which kick started another successful campaign for The Citizens.
Pep Guardiola’s side lost the Premier League Asia trophy final on penalties against Wolves last month but have since had some convincing victories to round off their pre-season, most recently with a 3-1 win against Yokohama FM in Japan.
Jurgen Klopp's side come into this game on the back of a mixed pre-season, but with a recent 3-1 victory over French side Lyon in Geneva earlier this week.
What is the FA Community Shield?
The Community Shield is an annual fixture that takes place between the Premier League Champions and the winners of the FA Cup. But, because Manchester City claimed both titles last season as part of their domestic treble, Liverpool (league runners-up) are the opposition this year.
As the 19/20 Premier League season draws nearer, Liverpool and Manchester City going head-to-head is sure to be an interesting game where the winner will land the first psychological blow in what could be another exhilarating title race.