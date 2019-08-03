Sean Dyche plays down James Tarkowski rumours following friendly win

Sean Dyche reaffirmed his expectation that James Tarkowski will remain at Burnley past the end of the transfer window after watching his side beat Parma 2-0 in their final pre-season game.

With Harry Maguire reportedly set to join Manchester United, it is thought that Leicester City could make a move for Tarkowski, his highly-rated compatriot, in the coming days.

But Dyche is confident the centre-back, whom he reckons can only get better, will stay put.

“He is a Burnley player, we like him, he is still developing and still improving,“ he said in his post-match press conference. “All the right things about what we want as a club. It is as simple as that.

“And if that changes then it will be a decision that will be dealt with in the future but we are not looking for it to change that is for sure.“

'Speculate all you want'

Dyche refused to be drawn on reports that Tarkowski has a release clause of £50million in his contract.

Leicester would, of course, be in position to meet such a figure with the proceeds of the Maguire deal, and might do so with little hesitation given that Thursday's deadline looms.

“You can apply speculation. There are enough rumours out there.”

Embed from Getty Images

Injury update

Tarkowski was sidelined against Parma with a thigh complaint, but Dyche says the player is hopeful of recovering in time for the opening weekend.

Fellow centre-half Kevin Long is also likely to be back in contention after picking up a minor groin injury.

"I have spoken to Longy, all the medics and scans and all of that, but often it is the player because you know your body.

“Some of the young lads maybe not so much. Longy thinks he has got a really strong chance, he thinks it is settling down really well and so does Tarky."

Dyche confirmed that while the first-half withdrawal of Jack Cork was only precautionary, the blow to the ribs which forced off Robbie Brady could be more serious.

"Robbie got a knock on his ribs and had just come back from that, and Corky took a slip, but he’s fine.

"He [Brady] is very unlucky, he has a rib thing which can be sore and he got a smack on it straight away so we had to make a call.”

“Corky was a precaution but with Robbie we will have to wait and see.

“I don't know how quickly that will settle down again.”