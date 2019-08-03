Bristol City vs Leeds United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch 2019 Championship match (0-0)
Follow along for Bristol City vs Leeds United live stream online, tv channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Championship. Kickoff time Bristol vs Leeds: 16:30 BST.
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bristol City vs Leeds United match.
Kalvin Phillips news
Aston Villa are interested on Leeds central midfielder Kalvin Phillips. The Premier League team has made an offer of £15 million for Phillips.
To this, manager Bielsa told The Yorkshire Evening: “I am proud if he stays here, I chose him in the 18 players that are included in the squad, but I can’t decide if that is here or if he has to leave. I can’t share my idea about how I decide he has to be here.”
💬 | “I have a lot of confidence with the squad" Read more from Marcelo's first press conference of the season— Leeds United (@LUFC) August 2, 2019
How to watch Bristol City vs Leeds United live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: SKY Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: SkyGo app.

The match key
Leeds United captain Liam Cooper will be looking to keep Bristol’s top goal scorer from last season Famara Diedhiou quiet. Diedhiou scored 13 goals last season.
FYI
Marcelo Bielsa is the first Leeds United manager to take charge of the club in their first league game in back to back seasons since Simon Grayson did so in three consecutive campaigns between 2009-10 and 2011-12.
Good old friends
Bristol City completed permanent deals for footballers Jay Dasilva, Tomas Kalas and Kasey Palmer. The trio are expected to see action today.
Injury list
However, today’s match won’t be an easy start as Kemar Roofe and Luke Ayling are both injured and defender Gaetano Berardi is suspended.
A new chance
Marcelo Bielsa’s squad fell just short last season. Leeds ended up losing in the play-off semifinals after finishing third in the table. The Leeds team wants this season to make promotion happen.
The beginning of the 2019-2020 Championship season begins for Bristol City and Leeds United. The second tier of English football quest to Premier League promotion starts here.
Kick-off time
The Bristol City vs Leeds United game will be played at the Ashton Gate, in Bristol, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 5am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Championship game: Bristol City vs Leeds United!
My name is Alan Nunez and I'll be your host for this game.