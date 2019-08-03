on VAVEL
on the Web
Pictures
Kick-off: 15:00 BST.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch International Champions Cup 2019&nbsp;
Photo: VAVEL

Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch International Champions Cup 2019 

Follow live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 International Champions Cup. Kick-off Tottenham vs Inter Milan: 15:00 BST.

broganclasper
Brogan Clasper
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.TBC.
InternazionaleTBC.
60 LIVE live icon gif
Pochettino pleased with efforts so far
Pochettino has admitted he has been impressed by his side's performances this pre-season:

"Yes, I am very pleased with the performance against Madrid and today against Bayern Munich.

"It was very important to finish in a very good way in this tournament that is a very important tournament with our partner Audi. I think we should be very happy with the performance of the first team and the squad to win this tournament."

An old foe of Tottenham will be in the opposing dugout for Inter Milan on Sunday with Antonio Conte making a return to England after leaving Chelsea one year ago. 

However, the Italian has had a headache with Mauro Icardi since joining the Milan side after telling the striker he was not in his plans but is still having to include him in training sessions. 


Inter team news
Lautaro Martínez could make his first appearance in pre-season after returning to the squad after his Copa America efforts. 

Diego Godin could also make his first appearance for his new club after departing from Atletico Madrid this summer. 

Spurs team news
Spurs have still not released any further information on the injury to Juan Foyth which the Argentine suffered from against Bayern Munich. The 21-year-old was stretchered off in the second half of the game. 

Eric Dier and Serge Aurier have both returned to training and could feature in the game. 

Samuele Longo's 94th-minute goal against Paris Saint Germain took their last pre-season game to penalties after the Italians found themselves trailing to a goal from Thilo Kehrer. The Nerazzurri prevailed in the shoot-out with a 6-5 win. 
Inter's pre-season so far
Inter too have suffered defeat to Manchester United as youngster Mason Greenwood provided the goal which gave United the win. 

We were then treated to Derby d'Italia in the International Champions Cup but it was Juventus who edged it on penalties after a Matthijs de Ligt gave Inter the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo levelled the score. 

Spurs then travelled on to Germany where they would face Real Madrid in the Audi Cup and again a goal from Harry Kane proved the difference to send Spurs on to the final in the following day. 

Drawing 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the 90 minutes forced the game straight to a penalty shoot-out which Spurs edged 6-5 as Paulo Gazzaniga saved Jerome Boateng's penalty to see Spurs lift the Audi Cup. 

Spurs' pre-season so far
Pre-season kicked off for Mauricio Pochettino's men in Singapore with a victory against Juventus in the final minutes of the game thanks to a Harry Kane strike from the half-way line.

Moving on to Shanghai, Spurs suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United despite impressing in the second half.

Final preperations
Spurs return to their home soil as they prepare for their final pre-season game before they kick off their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a home clash against Aston Villa on Saturday 10 August. 
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL's live minute-by-minute coverage of Spurs vs Inter Milan in the 2019 International Champions Cup. We will be keeping you up to date with everything going on at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Italian giants take on the Champions League finalists.

Kick-off is 3:00 PM.

VAVEL Logo