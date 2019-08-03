Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch International Champions Cup 2019
Follow live from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan, live stream, squads preview and score updates in 2019 International Champions Cup. Kick-off Tottenham vs Inter Milan: 15:00 BST.
"Yes, I am very pleased with the performance against Madrid and today against Bayern Munich.
"It was very important to finish in a very good way in this tournament that is a very important tournament with our partner Audi. I think we should be very happy with the performance of the first team and the squad to win this tournament."
However, the Italian has had a headache with Mauro Icardi since joining the Milan side after telling the striker he was not in his plans but is still having to include him in training sessions.
Diego Godin could also make his first appearance for his new club after departing from Atletico Madrid this summer.
Eric Dier and Serge Aurier have both returned to training and could feature in the game.
We were then treated to Derby d'Italia in the International Champions Cup but it was Juventus who edged it on penalties after a Matthijs de Ligt gave Inter the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo levelled the score.
Drawing 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the 90 minutes forced the game straight to a penalty shoot-out which Spurs edged 6-5 as Paulo Gazzaniga saved Jerome Boateng's penalty to see Spurs lift the Audi Cup.
Moving on to Shanghai, Spurs suffered a 2-1 defeat against Manchester United despite impressing in the second half.
Kick-off is 3:00 PM.