Report: Tottenham star Toby Alderweireld has agreed personal terms with Roma

AS Roma are still interested in signing Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham Hotspur, despite now having to pay upwards of £30 million for the 30-year-old.

After selling Greek international Kostas Manolas to S.S.C. Napoli earlier this summer, Roma are very keen on replacing him with Alderweireld during the transfer window.

Alderweireld has one year left on his current deal at Tottenham, and Roma still believe they can strike a deal for a similar fee to his release clause that expired last week.

The Italian giants even are reported to have already reached an agreement for personal terms for Tottenham's centre back.

Stumbling blocks preventing any deal at the moment

Despite Spurs' willingness to sell Alderweireld, they may be forced to keep hold of him after an injury to Juan Foyth and other targets signing elsewhere.

The 21-year-old suffered an ankle injury in Tottenham's Audi Cup triumph over Bayern Munich.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said he is 'unsure' of the seriousness of the injury to the versatile defender and 'needs to speak to the doctor'.

Furthermore, former transfer target William Saliba signed for arch-rivals Arsenal this summer.

Tottenham did not make a move for the French starlet as AS Saint-Étienne were not willing to make a deal unless it included a loan back clause.

Other defensive targets for Spurs included Joachim Andersen, who has signed for Lyon from Sampdoria, and Diego Llorente of Real Sociedad who will cost way more than what Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is willing to spend.

Where does Alderweireld see himself

Alderweireld has given little away when asked recently about transfer rumours involving him and Roma, but all indications suggest he sees himself playing at White Hart Lane come the start of the new season.

“I've always said, I'm focused on Spurs and trying to deliver the job that I need to do," said Alderweireld.

“In football, everything can go quick but my focus is on Spurs and to be ready for the start of the season.

“The manager knows that I'm committed to the team and to the club.

“I was made captain [vs Juventus in pre-season] which shows the manager's trust in me.”

How to watch Tottenham vs Inter Milan on Sunday 3rd August

Alderweireld is expected to be in the squad to welcome Inter Milan to the new White Hart Lane on Sunday and is likely to feature.

You can follow our live commentary here on VAVEL UK or tune in to Premier Sports at 3pm (BST) for kick off.