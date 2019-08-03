Wolves sign Portuguese duo Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordão

Wolverhampton Wanderers secured the signing of Portuguese duo Pedro Neto and Bruno Jordão.

The duo will add to the already large Portuguese contingent with two young but promising attacking players.

After two seasons at SS Lazio, where they were transferred to from S.C. Braga, both Neto and Jordão had been heavily linked with a move to Benfica, the Portuguese reigning champions, but the deal appeared to fall through after disagreements over the transfer fee.

Wolves didn't hold back and according to Portuguese newspaper ABOLA spent around £18 million for the duo, with Kevin Thelwell, Wolves' sporting director sayinG: "both have got high potential to be successful here at Wolves".

However, he also admitted that it will take time for both players to adjust to the team and the English pace and style of play.

Young talent

Neto, a 19-year-old winger, made his debut at the age of 17 with Braga against CD Nacional, scoring his first goal for the senior team and becoming Braga's youngest ever goalscorer in the first division.

Jordão, a 20-year-old midfielder gained notoriety at União de Leiria before joining Braga's B team, where he played for a season before being loaned to Lazio alongside Neto.

After two years with the Italian side, both youngsters will now try to take the step forward and conquer a place in Nuno Espírito Santos' team.

Moving forward

Wolves now have a very interesting young core. With Adama Traore, Rúben Neves, Morgan Gibbs-White, Diogo Jota, Rúben Vinagre and now Neto and Brandão, the future looks bright, as Thelwell told Wolves' website saying:

"We see signing young talent as a way forward; for example, Morgan Gibbs-White from the Academy, several other young players from the Academy who have been in the first-team recently, and Ruben Vinagre, who we signed at a very young age.".