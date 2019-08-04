Huddersfield Town vs Derby County preview: Cocu begins reign at relegated Terriers

The final match of the first round of the new Championship season sees the focus head to West Yorkshire, as relegated Huddersfield Town take on last season’s losing play-off finalists Derby County.

Both teams are expected to be challenging for a place in the top six but there are question marks over each, making Monday night’s clash an intriguing one.

Huddersfield will need to adapt to the second tier again quickly after two years in the Premier League, with last season proving to be little short of a nightmare as they picked up only three wins and scored just 22 goals.

Jan Siewert replaced fellow German David Wagner as manager in January but still has only one win to his name in his spell in charge.

For Derby, Phillip Cocu has taken over at the helm following Frank Lampard’s departure to take the top job at Chelsea. The Dutchman won three league titles in charge at PSV but had a disastrous spell with Fenerbahce last season.

Much of the team that took them to within 90 minutes of promotion has gone, with Mason Mount, Harry Wilson and Fikayo Tomori all returning from loan spells and Bradley Johnson and Craig Bryson moved on.

Team news

Huddersfield have made six signings over the summer and all of them are available for their opening clash. Kamil Grabara is likely to take the gloves from the departed Jonas Lossl while Tommy Elphick will slot in at the back, with Dortmund recruit Herbert Bockhorn pushing for a place at full-back.

Reece Brown is less likely to feature in midfield but Isaac Mbenza and Josh Koroma will be fighting it out for a spot in the forward line, where Steve Mounie isn’t expected to appear having only just returned to training after international duty with Benin.

Pre-season hasn’t treated Derby too kindly on the injury front, with Jack Marriott and Duane Holmes (both thigh) set to miss out alongside Scott Carson (groin), Andre Wisdom, Craig Forsyth (both knee) and George Thorne (calf).

The Rams doubled their number of new signings on Friday with the additions of midfielder Krystian Bielik from Arsenal and centre-back Matt Clarke on loan from Brighton, and both are available for the Terriers clash along with new midfielders Graeme Shinnie, signed from Aberdeen, and Everton loanee Kieran Dowell.

Key clashes

Huddersfield’s meagre goals tally last year saw Karlan Grant finish top of their scoring chart with just four strikes following his mid-season move from Charlton. Having adapted well to the Premier League, he will be expected to find the back of the net regularly this season.

There has been a lot of change at Derby but one reassuringly familiar sight is the presence of Richard Keogh at the back. Confirmed as the club captain having worn the armband for much of last season, the Irish international will need to be at his best to keep Grant quiet.

The battle in the middle will also be key as both sides eye control of possession. With Derby refreshing their midfield over the summer, there will be an opportunity for the likes of Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg to take control of the game in a way the Terries rarely could in the Premier League.

What the managers have said

After a miserable relegation campaign last season, Siewert wants to bring the happy times back to the John Smith’s Stadium this season.

“I want to bring a smile back to every player and every supporter,” said the Huddersfield manager. “I want our supporters to come with a smile and to go through with us through thick and thin.”

Derby boss Cocu is clear in his target for the season, with his County side aiming to be in the top six once again this season.

He said: “Our objective has to be reaching the play-offs. I won’t say that if we just miss out by one point we’ve failed as a team, but the ambition has to be playing in the play-offs again.”

Cocu had praise for the style of play that he expects from Huddersfield on Monday night, adding: “I like the way they play football. They try to keep the ball, (have) a good rhythm of passing, a good structure in the team, and I think we do as well, so I’m looking forward to the game.”

For Siewert though, the focus is very much on what his own charges can do in their first game back in the Championship.

“I know that a different manager will bring a different style,” he said. “I had a look at Phillip Cocu’s play style, but we don’t want to focus too much on what they do. For me, it’s important to focus on what we can do rather than what they can do.”