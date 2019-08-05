Portsmouth vs Birmingham City: Live Stream Online TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup 2019 (0-0)
Follow along for Portsmouth vs Birmingham City live stream online, TV channel, squads preview and score updates of the 2019 Carabao Cup. Kickoff time: 19:45 BST.
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portsmouth vs Birmingham City game.
The central referee for this match will be Neil Hair who averages 0.23 red cards and 3.52 yellow cards per game.
How to watch Portsmouth vs Birmingham live TV and Stream
You can watch Portsmouth vs Birmingham live on TV on Sky Sports. If you want streaming online, you can do that on the SkySports App.
Alternatively, you can follow all the action online with VAVEL UK.
Looking for promising midfielder
Manager Pep Clotet is looking to strengthen Blues’ roster with the potential signing of Valencia’s midfielder Fran Villalba, Spanish newspaper AS reported.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder was handed his Valencia debut by Gary Neville in 2015, and has made four appearances for the Spanish giant’s first-team, as well as 80 appearances for the club’s B-side, during which time he has scored eight goals.
Sweet start
On the other hand, foe Birmingham City tasted a sweet victory in their Championship season debut. Kristian Pedersen scored on the 18th minute to secure an away win for the Blues.
Good opportunity
For that reason, boss Kenny Jacket expects to turn things around today. “It’s important to build up some momentum, an understanding and cohesion to bounce back from Saturday. It will be a pretty similar team to the weekend, with one or two changes. Everybody’s feeling fresh and looking to play.”
Bad start
League One’s Portsmouth kicked off the 2019-20 season with a sad loss on Shrewsbury’s home ground.
The 2019 Carabao Cup edition starts off today with the first round of the English cup tournament. Kenny Jacket’s Portsmouth will host Pep Clotet’s Birmingham City.
Kick-off time
The Portsmouth vs Birmingham City match will be played at the Fratton Park, in Portsmouth, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 19:45 BST.
