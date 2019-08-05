Huddersfield Town vs Derby County: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Championship 2019
Kick-off time Huddersfield vs Derby: 19:45 BST.
Stat it up
Derby are unbeaten in their first league match of the season in the last 10 seasons (W5 D5 L0), last losing in August 2008 against Doncaster Rovers.
Derby County team news
Derby have two players out with thigh injuries in Jack Marriott and Duane Holmes.
Andre Wisdom (knee), Craig Forsyth (knee), Scott Carson (groin) and George Thorne (calf) are all missing.
New signings Graeme Shinnie and Kieran Dowell are both available for selection.
Huddersfield new signings
However, Huddersfield's new signings will all be available: Tommy Elphick, Reece Brown, Josh Koroma, Herbert Bockhorn, Isaac Mbenza and Kamil Grabara.
Huddersfield team news
The Terriers will be without striker Steve Mounie. He's only just returned to the club after international duty with Benin.
Also unavailable is Demeaco Duhaney with a hamstring problem.
Huddersfield back in the Championship
After gaining headlines because of a PaddyPower #SaveOurShirt stunt in pre-season, Huddersfield are now looking to solidify themselves and build a platform for future promotion.
Huddersfield nightmare season
It was a terrible campaign for Huddersfield in their second season in the top flight. They were relegated with a month to go having been one of the worst sides the league has ever seen.
Stat it up
All three league meetings between Huddersfield and Derby in their first league matches of a campaign have ended as draws, in 1947, 1958 and 1962.
Derby have lost loan stars
Players like Mason Mount who were vital for Derby under Lampard have returned to their parent clubs leaving Cocu with a difficult challenge. Around half of the starting XI have returned to their clubs or left Derby. It's a new team.
Derby last year
Derby came excruciatingly close to Premier League promotion last season after a memorable play-off semi-final victory against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United. Frank Lampard couldn't guide his side to ultimate glory and then left in the summer to join Chelsea. Philip Cocu, the former PSV Eindhoven boss, has replaced him and will try to go one step further than Lampard manager.
Football is back
It's the first weekend of the 2019/20 Football League season and we've seen plenty of great action already. Things wrap up from these first couple of days tonight with Derby's trip to Huddersfield as two teams focus on starting a play-off bid early on.
Kick-off time
The Huddersfield Town vs Derby County game will be played at the John Smith's Stadium, in Huddersfield, England. The kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 BST.
