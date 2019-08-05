Manchester City Season Preview: Can the Citizens make it three titles in a row?

Over the last two seasons, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have become one of the most relentless teams that the Premier League has ever seen.

A domestic treble last season showcased how dominant the Blues really are in England, although it goes without saying that Guardiola and his men will be hungry for more success ahead of this campaign

Transfer business

With the Blues already having one of the strongest squads in Europe, this summer was always going to be a case of fine-tuning what they already have at their disposal.

Angelino has come back in to bolster City’s options after re-signing from PSV Eindhoven at full-back, whilst the Citizens broke the bank to bring in Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club-record fee.

Rodri is seen by many as a replacement for Fernandinho, as the Brazilian ages, and could feature more and more regularly as he adapts to the league as the season goes on.

There has been no major outgoings as of yet at the Etihad, although with Bayern Munich chasing Leroy Sane’s signature, City could yet lose one of their many stars.

Where could the season be won or lost?

Throughout the thrilling title race of 2018/19, consistency proved key as City wrapped up their second successive Premier League, astonishingly finishing on 98 points, just one clear of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Despite being favourites to take the Premier League crown again this season, with the high standards now set at City, it almost seems as though this wouldn't be enough to class it as a majorly successful season.

Since appointing Guardiola in 2016 it has been clear that City have focused massively on a trophy they're yet to win - the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur in heartbreaking fashion last year, but it goes without saying they'll be hungry and determined to finally get their name on the trophy this season, marking what would be the greatest season in the clubs history regardless as to where they finish in the league.

To win any competition at the highest level, City will need to the consistency that they have shown over the last couple of seasons. Guardiola will know this, and will undoubtedly be drilling this fact into his players' minds throughout the campaign.

One to watch

Phil Foden

Over the past few seasons, Phil Foden has always been described as the 'one to watch' at the Etihad, and with the 19-year old now becoming more of a regular in the first-team, could this be the season the English youngster kicks on and locks down his place as one of City's most important players?

Foden has often featured, and done well, in cup competitions, whilst rarely being thrown in at the deep end in hugely decisive games against top opposition - a factor that the young talent will surely be looking to change as soon as possible.

There is a lot of competition for places at City, although with the likes of David Silva having perhaps already reached their peak, Guardiola will be looking at younger players to step in and replace some of the City veterans, resulting in a potentially huge opportunity for the likes of Foden.

What to expect

One thing that almost seems a certainty at Manchester City in recent years is success and trophies.

Most people will have City down as favourites to win the league again this season, whilst also being very hard to stop in either the Carabao Cup or the Emirates FA Cup, potentially lining them up for another dominant campaign domestically.

Winning the Champions League will be the main dream for everyone at the club ahead of this season, and with one of the strongest squads in the world, it is clear to see why they're one of the favourites to win Europe's most coveted club prize.