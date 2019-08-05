Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes transfer sagas to go down to the wire

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing both Bruno Fernandes and Giovani Lo Celso this summer.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is notoriously a tough negotiator and he has been playing hard ball for both players all summer.

Reports in England have suggested that Spurs have agreed a deal for Lo Celso and are close to agreeing a deal for Fernandes, although reports in Portugal and Spain remain contrasting.

Real Betis no longer need to sell Lo Celso

It was reported earlier in the transfer window that Betis would need to sell Lo Celso to fund the signing of Nabil Fekir and other transfer targets.

However, Betis' head coach Rubi has just authorised the sales of Victor Camarasa to Crystal Palace and Junior Firpo to Barcelona.

With the sales of these players, Lo Celso's asking price has reportedly risen back up to nearer his release clause of £88 million.

The Andalusian club are even believed to have ended negotiations abruptly due to feeling disrespected by Levy's low offers.

Meanwhile, back in England, various reports are suggesting that Tottenham and Betis have agreed on a deal worth around €60 million.

The situation remains unclear both in Seville and London as we await further information to bring more clarity to this transfer saga.

Fernandes now Levy's focus

With all the uncertainty surrounding Lo Celso's future, Levy has begun pursuing Sporting Lisbon's, Bruno Fernandes.

Fernandes, 24, was seen crying after Sporting lost their match against Benfica in the Supertaça - which was reported last week as the Portugal international's last game for the club.

It's believed that Tottenham are Fernandes' first choice ahead of Manchester United, but United are closer to Sporting's valuation of €70 million.

However, following Betis' increased valuation of Lo Celso to around £25 million more than what Levy wants to pay, Spurs may opt to focus on Fernandes as it is believed Spurs and Sporting are only €10 million apart in their valuations.

Spurs are still believed to be interested in Juventus star Paulo Dybala and Fulham wonder-kid Ryan Sessegnon - and with the transfer window closing on Thursday, it may be a busy few days in North London.