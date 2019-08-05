Manchester United agree terms for captain Alex Greenwood to sign for Olympique Lyonnais

The club's official twitter account posted this at 10:15pm last night:

We have agreed terms with @OLFeminin for the transfer of @AlexGreenwood.



A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/jJsJjnqaSE — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 4, 2019

She will join three other Lionesses at Lyon - Izzy Christiansen, FIFA POTY Nominee Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris.

Born in 1993, the Liverpudlian joined local club Everton at the age of eight, progressing through their centre of excellence. Greenwood made her debut with the Merseyside club in 2010 at the age of 17, starting in a Champions League Qualification round

She made 38 appearances for Everton, featuring in an FA Cup final before moving to Notts County. After only playing for the Magpies 14 times, Greenwood made the move back to Liverpool, this time playing for the red half of the city.

Greenwood leaves United after one season

At Liverpool, she scored in each of her three seasons for the club, culminating in her scoring six goals in her forty-four appearances. At the end of the 2017/18 season, she was released by the club.

Starting the next season, Greenwood was announced as captain for Manchester United in their inaugural season. Featuring prominently in the club's advertising alongside many of the members of the men's team, she became well known around the world.

Casey Stoney's United finished top with two games to spare, only losing one in their 20-season campaign. Greenwood was instrumental in the club's promotion to the WSL and became popular with United's 'Barmy Army'.

International Experience

Throughout her career, the 5ft6in defender has featured prominently in the England setup. Playing for the U17, U19 and U23 sides from the age of 15 onwards, she captained the youth sides. In 2014, then head coach Mark Sampson called her up to play for the Lionesses in the Cyprus Cup, and she has played a further 40 times since then.

Alex Greenwood was also one of the players in England Women's 2019 World Cup Side, a team that broke many records in terms of TV viewing and has catapulted the Womens' game into the limelight across the nation.