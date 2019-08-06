 VAVEL UK's comprehensive 2019/20 football season previews

The 2019/20 football season kicked off with the English Football League last weekend as Luton Town returned to the Championship for the first time in a dozen years. Then Manchester City took home the Community Shield once more as the Scottish Premiership got started, too.

Now the 20 elite clubs of the Premier League are preparing themselves for another onslaught of pressure, heartbreak and ultimate victory.

Below are links to almost 40 detailed and comprehensive season previews of clubs and leagues, written by the VAVEL UK team of writers. Enjoy.

Premier League season previews

Arsenal may not be quite finished in the transfer market, and a move for Kieran Tierney or a midfielder could take their season from unpredictable to comfortable, Louie Elmer writes.

After spending more than £100m, it's time for Villa to show it's been worth it in their first Premier League campaign since 2016.

Neil Leverett ponders how the Cherries will do after a mixed last few years and a number of intriguing signs.

Brighton & Hove Albion season preview 2019/20

The formula remains the same for Sean Dyche's Burnley, but will it be enough to ensure survival once again? Kirshon Wilkins takes a look.

Jake Dance previews Frank Lampard's first season in charge of the Blues. They kick-off against Manchester United on Sunday.

Crystal Palace season preview 2019/20

Connor Bennett says it "it's time for Marco Silva's Everton to build on the foundations of last season with a collection of fantastic new signings."

Can Brendan Rodgers lead the Foxes back to European football in style?

It's another season where Liverpool may find that their title rivals Man City are just too good to beat in the Premier League. The European Champions will make a good go of it again, though.

City will be considered along the Invincibles and the Treble winners if they make it three titles in a row this year. And they're being backed to do so.

Harry Robinson claims that it'll be another turbulent and underwhelming season despite the signings of Dan James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

As it stands Steve Bruce has added one and lost four players as he looks for success after replacing Benitez this summer.

An exciting side up from the Championship who will look to the example set by Wolves last season.

Sheffield United season preview 2019/20

Southampton season preview 2019/20

Brogan Clasper: "So close, yet so far has been the case for 11 years now at Spurs but will this be the season they end their trophy drought?"

Jake Horwood looks ahead to the Hornets season. After hitting the heights of a good finish and a Cup final last year, they'll struggle to do the same.

Some fantastic signings for the Hammers whose fans are excited ahead of the new campaign.

Can Wolves reproduce last season's ferocious return? Or will their flame fizzle out under the newfound pressure of Europe? Will Laing investigates.

EFL season previews

Championship season preview 2019/20

League One season preview 2019/20

League Two season preview 2019/20

Scottish Premiership season previews

VAVEL's experts spoke together to decide on the fortunes of the Premiership's side this season.

Aberdeen season preview 2019/20

Celtic season preview 2019/20

Hamilton Academical season preview 2019/20

Heart of Midlothian season preview 2019/20

Hibernian season preview 2019/20

Livingston season preview 2019/20

Kilmarnock season preview 2019/20

Motherwell season preview 2019/20

Rangers season preview 2019/20

Ross County season preview 2019/20

St Johnstone season preview 2019/20

St Mirren season preview 2019/20

European football season previews

Bundesliga season preview 2019/20

La Liga season preview 2019/20

Serie A season preview 2019/20

