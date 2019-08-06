Norwich join Brighton in the race for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater

Norwich City have made an enquiry for Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater as they look to bolster their midfield options according to Daily Mail.

Newly-promoted Norwich are looking to sign the 29-year-old before the close of the transfer window.

Turbulent Chelsea spell

Drinkwater made his debut for Chelsea in 2-1 win over Everton in the EFL Cup in October 2017.

However, he only made 22 appearances over the course of that season which resulted in Chelsea lifting the FA Cup against his former club Manchester United.

Drinkwater has rarely featured for the Blues since his £35 million move in 2017 under Antonio Conte. With the arrival of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and the emergence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek the following year, chances of first-team football under Maurizio Sarri were also very limited.

With Frank Lampard now being appointed as Chelsea manager, it seems as if Drinkwater and a few other Chelsea players will not be part of Lampard’s plans as the Blues boss is looking to integrate youth team prospects such as Mason Mount to the squad.

The Canaries are looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of the upcoming season to revive their premier league status having been relegated in 2016. They are also looking at signing former Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and Ibrahim Amadou from Sevilla.

However, they are not the only team in pursuit of Drinkwater's signature, as Brighton have previously enquired about the midfielder. The Seagulls have already secured the signing of promising French striker Neal Maupay as they look to avoid relegation to the Championship this season.

Drinkwater who previously played for Leicester City, helped the Foxes gain promotion in 2014 for the first time in a decade while also featuring in The Championship team of the season.

Having escaped relegation the following season, Drinkwater notably won the league with Leicester in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri.