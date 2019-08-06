Bournemouth interested in loan deal for Liverpool's Harry Wilson

AFC Bournemouth are in talks with Liverpool over a potential deal to bring youngster Harry Wilson in on a season-long loan, according to reports.

James Pearce has reported that Liverpool have told the Cherries that they would want a “hefty loan fee and game time assurances” in order for a deal to be secured.

Filling the void of Brooks

Bournemouth forward David Brooks is set to be out for three months following an ankle injury. He is due to have surgery this week and will need time to recover from his injury.

This comes as a huge blow to Eddie Howe’s side as Brooks is such an important player for them going forward.

The 22-year-old has developed a strong partnership with Callum Wilson, and also proved impressive cover for Wilson in the past. Last season the Welsh international scored seven goals and provided five assists for Bournemouth.

This leaves Eddie Howe the task of supplying suitable cover for the Brooks.

One Welshman for another

Bournemouth have taken on many Liverpool players in the past, with the likes of Jordan Ibe, Dominic Solanke both signing and Nathaniel Clyne spending half of the season on loan.

Wilson has impressed over pre-season with Liverpool, making an appearance in every game and scoring two goals. There have been many rumours about Wilson’s future, with the Reds placing a £25million price tag on the young forward.

However, there has been no movement yet. Jurgen Klopp has also publicly stated being impressed with Wilson during pre-season.

Last season Wilson spent the year on loan with Derby County in the Championship and showed his ability under Frank Lampard.

He managed a staggering 16 goals from midfield last season. This has led many Liverpool fans to believe that Wilson has the potential to break into Liverpool’s first-team squad.

However, with the quality that the Reds have in forward positions, this will be extremely difficult. Therefore, a loan-deal could suit both parties should Wilson be given game time.