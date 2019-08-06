Harry Wilson relishing new challenge after sealing Bournemouth loan

AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of Wales international Harry Wilson ahead of the new Premier League campaign, securing a season-long loan for an initial £2.5million fee.

The 22-year-old was highly sought after this summer after a strong campaign with Frank Lampard’s Derby County, helping them marsh to the play-off final before defeat against Aston Villa.

Bournemouth’s fifth summer signing, he will be hoping for consistent game time in Eddie Howe’s side and the club’s possession based, expressive football would appear to be a direct fit for his continued development.

Harry Wilson relishing Bournemouth challenge

Struggling to break through the ranks at Anfield, a succession of promising loan spells at Crewe Alexandra, Hull City and Derby have left Wilson relishing his latest challenge. Given ongoing injury struggles for Howe’s side, particularly David Brooks, the move represents a great chance for the forward to get Premier League minutes.

“It’s great to be here, great to finally get everything sorted and I can’t wait to meet all the staff and the lads,” Wilson told the club’s official site. “When Liverpool informed me it was a possibility to come here I was keen to get it sorted.”

“I want to play Premier League football and with a great term like Bournemouth. With the style of play that Bournemouth are likely to play I feel that I can fit right in and help the team a lot.”

Bournemouth’s chief executive reflects on positive summer window

Wilson joins Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey, Philip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma at the Vitality Stadium this summer, representing a strong overhaul of the present side ahead of a gruelling new campaign.

Reflecting on the club’s window, Bournemouth’s chief executive Neill Blake seemed in good spirits about his latest aquisiton.

“Harry is an outstanding young player who has attracted a lot of attention in this transfer window, so I am delighted that he will be an AFC Bournemouth player this season.”

“We have had to work hard to secure this deal but believe Harry can add further quality to our attacking options. This has been a really positive window for the club and further demonstrates the board’s desire to keep this club progressing.”