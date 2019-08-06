Kevin De Bruyne describes new signing Rodri as "perfect fit"

Manchester City started their season off on Sunday with a Community Shield win. Which ended full-time at 1-1, leading to a 5-4 win in penalties over last seasons second-place finishers Liverpool. During the post-game press conference, City's highly-rated midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was full of praise for new signing Rodri.

City's record signing

The Spain international, made his competitive debut for City in Sundays community Shield victory against Liverpool. Going into this match eyes were on Rodri who arrived at City from Atlético Madrid on July 4th, 2019 for a reported fee of £62.8 million.

It is clear that the signing of Rodri is one for the future. The midfielder has only added to the depth that City currently possess. Rodri, at just 23, will add long term stability to the side along with the current defensive midfielder Fernandinho who is ageing and becoming increasingly injury-prone. The idea is that Rodri will be an understudy to and eventually replace the veteran midfielder, Fernandinho.

One for the future

Rodri had been in superb form for Atleti last season with outstanding statistics. The Spaniard totalled 1,756 successful passes, with a 91% passing accuracy, 103 tackles and 41 interceptions. Fernandinho only surpassed him in one category with a total of 1,793 successful passes. Very impressive from the Spanish international while being nine years younger.

The season Rodri had at Atleti was no myth. In the Community Shield this past Sunday, everyone saw exactly what the Spanish midfielder was capable of. Rodri made an impressive debut in the victory over Liverpool.

Kevin De Bruyne was all about praise for the new boy in the post-match press conference.

The Belgian said: "He did really well. He's a perfect fit for us". Then continued on to say, "The way that we did transfers the last years adds up. You see a lot of young talent coming in willing to play our style. I think that's what they're looking for and he's a perfect fit for us".

City have got a player on their hands. They couldn't have found a better replacement for their current defensive midfielder Fernandinho or a better addition to one of the best squads in the league. Rodri is ready to show the world why he's their record signing.