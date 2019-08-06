Report: Man United pulled out of Dybala talks after agent's £15m demands

Manchester United pulled out of a potential swap-deal with Juventus involving Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala due to the financial demands of the latter's agent.

Sportsmail report that Man United's move for Dybala "broke down over a row over his image rights".

The Argentinian forward is believed to have agreed on a basic wage with United after Juventus attempted to shift him out of the club to bring in Lukaku.

Dybala's agent demanded £15m

However, Dybala's image rights are owned by a third party. Due to commercial interests, United were insistent on them being part of the deal.

Dybala's agent Jorge Antun demanded £15 million as commission to negotiate the image rights, despite not actually being in control of them as they're owned by a third-party company.

United's representatives were expecting the fly out to Turin to complete a deal with Dybala but decided not to after Antun's demands for £15m. The Mail report that United had actually booked a flight already.

Lukaku to Juventus could still happen

Romelu Lukaku could still join Juventus before the end of the transfer window, whether that be the English deadline of August 8th or the later European one.