Christian Eriksen linked with Manchester United as transfer deadline looms

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen could make a cut-price move to Premier League rivals Manchester United before Thursday’s deadline, according to reports.

The Danish playmaker has spent six seasons at Spurs after signing for £11.5m from Ajax in 2013, but his time in London may be coming to an end as United look to add quality to their midfield line ahead of the new campaign.

Who else is in for Eriksen?

Despite being linked with Real Madrid for much of the summer, Zinedine Zidane’s supposed preference to sign Paul Pogba or Donny van de Beek appears to have left United favourites to land Eriksen.

Early signs that PSG could make a move for the Dane have stopped since the French outfit signed Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla.

Juventus have also been linked and remain second-favourites amongst the bookmakers, but this looks unlikely as they appear to be looking to offload players in an attempt to balance their books.

Potential replacements?

Losing Eriksen would be a huge blow for Spurs so close to the start of the season, especially coupled with reports that potential deals for Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes are seemingly in the balance.

The club is well stocked for forward creative players, with Erik Lamela having a fantastic pre-season alongside fellow attackers Dele Alli, Heung Min Son and Lucas Moura.

However, losing Eriksen and not replacing him whilst simultaneously strengthening a direct rival would not sit well with the Spurs faithful; or Mauricio Pochettino, who has vented his frustrations at the clubs’ lack of transfer activity in recent days.

Could he stay?

Whilst Eriksen has said that he would be open to signing a new contract should a move not materialise this summer, the Club seems to think this is too risky of an option and look to be eager to push through a move if he does not sign a new deal.

Whilst the British transfer window closes on Thursday, the European windows remain open, with Italy’s closing on August 18, whilst clubs from La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga can register players until August 31.

It is, therefore, possible to offload Eriksen to a European club after Thursday, but with United looking like the only club with concrete interest as of now, this would be a risky move.

With the potential of a lucrative contract and signing on bonus next year should he leave on a free, the risk of keeping Eriksen without a new contract seems a naïve one to take.