Tottenham have £64m bid accepted by Juventus for Paulo Dybala

Tottenham Hotspur have had a £64m bid for Paulo Dybala accepted by Juventus, according to Sky Sports News.

However, personal terms for the 25-year-old are yet to be agreed between the two parties.

London bound?

Juventus are open to allowing the Argentinian to leave after a deal with Manchester United fell through earlier in the transfer window.

The Red Devils were unwilling to accept the £15 million commission for Dybala's agent Jorge Antun to negotiate the player's image rights.

Dybala's image rights are now managed by a third party which was the main sticking point in the potential deal.

The same issue is set to prove a problem for Spurs too but it is reported the club is confident of solving the matter.

Sky Italy also reported Mauricio Pochettino personally called his fellow Argentinian in hope to convince him to join the North Londoners.

With Philippe Coutinho also linked with a loan move to Spurs, it is expected Christian Eriksen's future at Spurs would be over.

Manchester United are the most likely destination despite Daniel Levy preferring the idea of offloading the Dane to a foreign club.

However, with the midfielder refusing to sign a new contract the N17 club do not have the option of holding out for the perfect scenario.

Lo Celso and Fernandes deals off?

Spurs have been heavily linked with Giovani Lo Celso and Bruno Fernandes throughout the window but the recent twists suggest potential deals for the pair have gone cold.

Lo Celso has since been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid with Los Rojiblancos believed to have offered a more attractive payment structure.

Spurs and Real Betis were reportedly unable to agree on a fee despite the player keen on a move to London to play under Pochettino.