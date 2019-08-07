Arsenal agree £25m fee for Celtic's Kieran Tierney

Arsenal have reportedly agreed on a fee for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol.

The Gunners have had two previous bids turned down for the 22-year-old, with the Scottish champions reportedly not happy with the proposed payment structures.

The fee is reported to be £25m, according to BBC Sport, which would be a record fee for a Scottish Premier League player. Tierney is now set to travel south to complete a deal before the transfer deadline tomorrow.

Working all summer on a deal

The deal had looked like it may not go through at one point, with Celtic unwilling to budge on their valuation of the Scotland international and Arsenal trying to squeeze the deal into their summer budget.

However, reports early this week from BBC Sport’s David Ornstein suggested Arsenal were still working on a deal for Tierney, and Unai Emery now looks set to get his man.

It would cap off a good transfer window for the North London side as Tierney would become their fifth summer addition after Nicolas Pepe, William Saliba, Gabriel Martinelli, and Dani Ceballos.

It addresses a big problem in Arsenal’s squad, with defensive weaknesses proving to be their undoing last season. Nacho Monreal is 33 with just a year left on his contract, and there are doubts over Saed Kolasinac’s suitability to a back four.

It could be a busy deadline day for Arsenal, with speculation today that Chelsea’s David Luiz is on his way to North London after he did not take part in training today. According to The Guardian Chelsea are demanding £20m for the Brazilian centre back, who would fill another gap in Emery’s squad.

Arsenal have been linked with a multitude of centre backs and seem to have returned their interest to Luiz after failing to sign him in January 2018, having been priced out of Dayot Upemecano and Daniel Rugani so far this summer.