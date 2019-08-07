Everton confirm loan signing of Djibril Sidibe from AS Monaco

Everton have confirmed the loan signing of Djibril Sidibe from AS Monaco ahead of a potentially hectic deadline day.

Sidibe, 27, becomes the Blues’ sixth signing of the summer following Jonas Lossl, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph, Jean Phillipe-Gbamin, and Moise Kean through the arrivals door - with his arrival ticking another key box for Everton.

The World Cup champion, who was a part of Monaco’s title-winning squad in 2016/17, will provide defensive depth behind Seamus Coleman - a move which was a key part of Marco Silva’s summer plans following Jonjoe Kenny’s loan to FC Schalke.

While the move is temporary, for now, Everton do have the option to make the deal permanent - with a fee reportedly in the region of £13 million.

Sidibe makes the move

The right-back missed 13 games for Monaco last term during to a number of niggling injuries, but is looking forward to getting settled at Goodison Park.

Upon making the move, Sidibe told EvertonTV: "I was very happy to hear a historic and big club like Everton was thinking of signing me.

“It was very easy for me. I did not have to reflect for too long before making my decision to come here. Everton are recruiting with the intent to win trophies and play on the biggest stage. I am 100 per cent motivated and ready to help the club achieve its goals and to achieve my own individual goals.”

Silva delighted with winning pedigree

After getting yet another key addition through door, especially one that will bolster the squad’s quest for European football, Blues boss Silva said: “Djibril has fantastic experience, winning titles and playing many matches in a competitive league.”

He continued: "He is a World Cup winner and he has the hunger to achieve much more in his career. It is important to have different options in each position and with Djibril and Seamus [Coleman] we now have two high-quality right-backs.

“Djibril has also shown to me he has a real desire to play for Everton and be part of the big things we are trying to create.”

Blues still seeking more reinforcements

Everton are still doing their utmost to ensure that Sidibe isn’t their final signing - with an increased bid for Crystal Palace’s Wilfred Zaha expected.

Additional defensive depth is also sought after, with the need for a left-sided central defender. Yet, that won’t be Kurt Zouma, after the Blues ended their interest in the former loanee.