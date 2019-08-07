Manchester City announce signing of Joao Cancelo from Juventus

Manchester City have announced the signing of Joao Cancelo from Juventus.

The deal sees Pep Guardiola's men pay a reported £34.1 million, whilst also seeing Danilo go the other way.

The Portuguese full-back is City's third signing of the summer, following Angelino and Rodri through the door at the Etihad.

"Delighted to be here"

Following his move from the Serie A champions, Cancelo expressed his delight to be joining the Blues.

“City are a fantastic club, with a brilliant manager and I am delighted to be here,” started City's new signing.

“Everything about them has impressed me, from the facilities to their style of play."

He then went on further, "I am always looking to develop my game and win trophies and I believe I can do that here, so now I’m really looking forward to the new season and testing myself in the Premier League.”

"A fine player"

City's Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, was full of praise for the new signing, believing that he can make a valuable contribution at the Etihad.

“Joao is a fine player and an excellent attacking full-back who will provide us with a real threat on the right-hand side,” started Begiristain, “We have been impressed with his progress and have no doubt he can continue to shine here in Manchester."

The champions' Director of Football then went on further, “He fits the profile of player we want here at Manchester City. His best years are ahead of him, he’s technically proficient and has the physical attributes we desire."

Before finishing by saying, “I am delighted we have secured his signature.”

This is City's second full-back signing of the window, and Guardiola's sixth since joining the club, clearly showing the importance he values in the position.

The Blues haven't invested as much money in recent years, perhaps being more cautious following FFP scares, although it goes without saying that Cancelo is a top talent that will only bolster their chances of securing a third successive Premier League title.