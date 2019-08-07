Sheffield United: Taking the step up to Premier League

Sheffield United are unique, for a variety of reasons; not only their playing style, but the recruitment policy and the trust placed in players who have achieved success with the club.

Those within the squad who have contributed and played vital roles in the clubs success have been given the opportunity most clubs wouldn't allow when progressing up the leagues.

Who would've thought that three years ago, six players that started the first game of the season against Bolton Wanderers in League One would now be competing in the Premier League. Seven players if you count Che Adams who came on as a second-half substitute that day.

The squad that achieved 100 points in League One were in the most part given the opportunity to perform and prove themselves in the Championship - naturally, some players thrived and others fell by the wayside.

The same will apply as the Blades take the step to compete at the highest level.

Now we take a look at three players from the squad that will take the step up to the Premier League and no doubt surprise a lot of people.

Jack O'Connell (CB)

The Blades marauding centre half, Jack O'Connell was one of Chris Wilder's first signings at United, arriving from Brentford.

After a shaky start and without a win from the first four league games it looked to be bad business from the Blades. But then a shift in tactics from Wilder saw O'Connell become the heart of a back three that were given the license to 'bomb on' and support attacks.

O'Connell took to the Championship with ease and continued in the same style of play many said would 'get found out' when United were promoted. He is now expected to do the same in the Premier League. Many pundits have tipped the style of play to be the downfall of United this coming season but it could well be precisely the opposite.

Expect to see an aggressive, ball playing and composed centre half who will chip in with a few goals along the way.

John Fleck (CM)

A player that goes somewhat under the radar for a lot of people but someone who makes the entire team tick. He goes about his business quietly and doesn't hit the headlines with an abundance of goals, but Sheffield United would be an entirely different beast without him.

Signed 'on a free from Coventry' - Fleck is another of Wilder's first signings. A player who started his career at Rangers and in 2009 was listed seventh in The Times' Top 50 Promising Players list. His career didn't quite work out at Rangers so he then went on to Coventry with a brief loan spell at Blackpool during his time there.

Upon joining the Blades, Fleck has been a near-constant feature in the centre of the park amassing over 130 appearances. Again, another player who was trusted to take his chance in the Championship and certainly did.

A stand out performer across both Championship campaigns that saw the Blades finish 10th and second respectively, he will no doubt be relishing his chance to ply his trade in the Premier League and show the world he can take the step up. He will also be hoping to cement a place in the Scotland squad having recently earned his first call up.

A tough-tackling, creative and selfless midfielder who will earn the plaudits of few away from Bramall Lane, but will be so vital in Sheffield United's bid to survive in the Premier League.

Billy Sharp (FWD)

Now finally, Billy Sharp, or as he is known in South Yorkshire, King Billy. A player who has scored goals wherever he has been, finally getting his chance to do so in the Premier League.

Most would agree there isn't a player in the history of the club that has deserved the chance to lead his club out in the top flight more than Sharp. One of the few things Nigel Adkins did right at the club was to bring Sharp back to Bramall Lane for his third spell at the club.

Even at 33 years of age, Billy will no doubt score goals in the top flight; he looks fitter, hungrier and more confident than he ever has. His chances will no doubt be fewer, but those he get's - he will take. Given half a yard of space in the six-yard box, there are few better than Sharp and finding the back of the net.

He will know this is his last chance at the big time, and even with big-money signings such as Oli McBurnie, Lys Mousset and Callum Robinson arriving vying for his shirt, he will back himself to outscore each of them.

Passion, pride and an outright poacher is what to expect of Billy Sharp next season.

Many expect the Blades to go down without a fight next season, if any team comes up against them with that attitude, rest assured - they will be swiftly forced to change their opinion.