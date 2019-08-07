Tottenham's Serge Aurier is a target for several Ligue 1 clubs including PSG

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier is drawing interest from multiple Ligue 1 clubs including Paris Saint Germain who are reportedly already in talks with the right back.

Aurier, 26, has not set the world alight at White Hart Lane and he has struggled for fitness with the North Londoners.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has given the green light to Aurier to negotiate personal terms with other clubs as he has put his faith in Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth this season to be his options on the right-hand side of defence.

Aurier move to fund moves for other targets

Tottenham are hoping to fund moves for transfer targets such as Ryan Sessegnon, Paulo Dybala and Giovani Lo Celso by selling players like Aurier.

Victor Wanyama, Danny Rose, Joshua Onomah, Marcus Edwards and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou are also on the transfer list, while Spurs are also willing to listen to offers for Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen.

Should Tottenham sell Alderweireld as well as Aurier, a move for Youcef Atal of OGC Nice may seem more likely. The Algerian right-back had a fantastic African Cup of Nations campaign this year and is believed to have thoroughly impressed the scouting hierarchy at Tottenham.

Other targets include Elseid Hysaj from Napoli and also Hiroshi Sakai of Marseille. Spurs have also held a long-term interest in Ryan Sessegnon's brother Steven, who plays on the right-hand side of the defence and can play in the heart of defence too.

Young stars to be given a chance to impress

Foyth's injury has put him out until September, and should Aurier be sold and a replacement not be signed, Spurs will have one senior right back in their squad following Kieran Trippier's sale to Atletico Madrid.

Tottenham academy products Tariq Hinds and TJ Eyoma had solid campaigns last year at youth level - with the latter impressing enough to earn himself a first-team debut in the FA Cup against Tranmere.

Eyoma is an England U19 international who is capable of playing at centre back and right back while Hinds is an attack-minded full-back who impressed in the Uefa Youth League last season.

Pochettino loves to give youth a chance, and should he need a backup to Walker-Peters at the start of the season if Aurier is sold and a replacement isn't side, he may look to his academy side for talent to provide depth in the area.