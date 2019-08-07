Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho turns down Spurs loan deal in hope of a permanent switch

Brazil International Philippe Coutinho has turned down the opportunity to join Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

It's understood the Barça winger was keen on a chance to be reunited with his former manager Pochettino - who he worked with during their time together at Espanyol where Coutinho scored five goals in 16 appearances during an impressive loan spell.

However, Coutinho has his heart set on a permanent move away from the Catalan club and will only consider permanent offers.

Barca want around £80 million for the former Liverpool star, who has struggled in Spain having only scored 11 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions last season.

Still a small chance for Spurs

Despite it being very unlikely that Spurs will make a permanent offer, Coutinho is believed to remain keen on a move to North London.

If the Paulo Dybala deal falls through, Coutinho may become a permanent transfer target for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy who has been working hard on other deals the past few days.

Furthermore, Christian Eriksen's future may also prove to be a catalyst in the Lilywhites' pursuit of Coutinho. Manchester United pulled out of the race to sign the Danish attacking midfielder, but Atletico Madrid now have entered into preliminary talks with the North London club.

However, Levy is supposedly not interested in paying upwards of £65 million for any of his targets at the moment.

Coutinho enjoyed his time in England very much so, scoring 54 goals in a five-year stint with Liverpool.

Liverpool themselves are currently not an option for the Brazilian, who is very open to returning to England having made plenty of friends there.

Spurs very active right now in the transfer market

Spurs are still in the market for a world-class attacking midfielder, having agreed a deal in principle with Juventus for Argentina international Paulo Dybala.

Dybala recently turned down a move to Manchester United, but is believed to be keen on joining Tottenham, however his image rights is currently proving to be a stumbling block as they may cost upwards of £15 million.

Levy is also working on negotiations with Bruno Fernandes of Sporting Lisbon, Giovani Lo Celso of Real Betis and Elseid Hysaj of S.S.C Napoli.

Another player that Spurs may be in the running for is long term target Wilfried Zaha, who today has submitted a transfer request away from Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal and Everton target was of interest to Spurs earlier on in the summer but that story has since died down - but with the transfer window closing tomorrow at 5pm (BST), this story may be reignited if Spurs cannot get their primary targets.