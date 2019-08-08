Burnley sign Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater

Burnley have made a deadline day swoop to land Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on a loan deal until January 6th.

The Clarets were struggling to add to their squad after securing deals for Jay Rodriguez, Erik Pieters and Bailey Peacock-Farrell but managed to seal a deal for Drinkwater before the window slammed shut.

The 29-year-old came through the Manchester United academy but his career took off at Leicester City. He achieved promotion to the Premier League under Nigel Pearson before going on to remarkably win the top division under Claudio Ranieri. He went on to play for the Foxes in the Champions League whilst earning three international caps for England.

Drinkwater hoping 'happiness' returns to his game

He told the Burnley official website, “It feels good to be home and now I just want to concentrate on my football.

“From the people I’ve met so far, this feels like a nice family club with down to earth people and staff, and that helps.

“When you are happy, that’s when you take it onto the field and play your best football.”

Drinkwater's career stalled at Chelsea where he struggled to convince Antonio Conte of his abilities. Conte's successor, Maurizio Sarri, made it clear he was not in his plans and Frank Lampard appears to have taken on a similar mindset.

Fitness the first focus

“Unfortunately it’s not happened for me at Chelsea, but you have to go with the flow. I think now the target is to get to a level where the manager is happy with my fitness and keep moving forward and working hard.