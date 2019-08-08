Burnley sign Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater

Burnley have made a deadline day swoop to land Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on a loan deal until January 6th.
The Clarets were struggling to add to their squad after securing deals for Jay Rodriguez, Erik Pieters and Bailey Peacock-Farrell but managed to seal a deal for Drinkwater before the window slammed shut.
The 29-year-old came through the Manchester United academy but his career took off at Leicester City. He achieved promotion to the Premier League under Nigel Pearson before going on to remarkably win the top division under Claudio Ranieri. He went on to play for the Foxes in the Champions League whilst earning three international caps for England.
Drinkwater hoping 'happiness' returns to his game
He told the Burnley official website, “It feels good to be home and now I just want to concentrate on my football.
“From the people I’ve met so far, this feels like a nice family club with down to earth people and staff, and that helps.
“When you are happy, that’s when you take it onto the field and play your best football.”
Fitness the first focus
“Hopefully I can put my game onto Burnley and we can finish as high as we possibly can.
“I think the start will be key to where the club wants to be and we have to start by putting our stamp on the Premier League.”
Drinkwater will compete with Jack Cork, Ashley Westwood and Jeff Hendrick for a starting position at Turf Moor. Burnley manager Sean Dyche will be hoping that the new signing's range of passing can help his team when they're trying to build attacks.
Burnley's Premier League season begins at home to Southampton on August 10th.