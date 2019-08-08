Luton Town complete Deadline Day loan moves for Premier League trio

Luton Town have signed Chelsea forward and former England U21 international Izzy Brown on loan, as well as James Bree on loan from Aston Villa and Luke Bolton on loan from Premier League holders Manchester City.

The trio will join the Hatters for the season from their respective clubs in a bid to keep Luton in the Championship and potentially push for a mid-table finish.

Both players are likely to be named in the squad to face Cardiff City on Saturday at 3pm (BST).

Bree picked over Vincent-Young

James Bree was linked with a host of Championship clubs throughout the summer, including Luton Town.

However, it was looking more and more likely that the Hatters would pursue a deal for 23-year-old Colchester United right-back Kane Vincent-Young.

Sky Sports News reported earlier today that Vincent-Young was no longer on Luton's radar - and it was revealed later in the day that Bree was now their preference.

The 21-year-old defender has 54 Championship appearances already and will compete with Martin Cranie, who scored against Middlesbrough in the 3-3 draw on his debut, for the right back spot at Kenilworth Road.

The right-back spot was empty before the signing of Cranie, having sold James Justin to Leicester City and Jack Stacey to AFC Bournemouth and also releasing Republic of Ireland U19 international Jack James.

Brown deal concluded out of nowhere

Former Vitesse Arnhem, Leeds United and Huddersfield Town loanee Izzy Brown has also completed a move to Luton.

The tricky attacking midfielder also had a spell in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion, but an injury ended his spell there early.

Brown became the second-youngest player in Premier League history when he made his debut for West Brom at the age of 16 years and 117 days, before signing for Chelsea.

The 22-year-old played alongside new Bristol City full-back Jay Dasilva in Chelsea's academy sides for six years and Dasilva, who made the move to Chelsea from Luton as a youngster, may have put in a good word about the club.

Bolton completes the loan trio

Luton boss Graeme Jones also completed a last-minute deal for Manchester City prospect Luke Bolton.

Bolton, 19, has only made 10 appearances at senior level, all of them coming for Wycombe Wanderers where he was on loan at last year, despite winning the Toulon Tournament with England U20's in 2017.

Although the player is naturally a winger, Jones has been operating in pre-season and against Middlesbrough last Friday, the same 4-1-2-1-2 narrow formation that Nathan Jones and Mick Harford operated last year at Luton.

However, wingers Callum McManaman, Harry Cornick and Kazenga Lua Lua have all been training and playing in central positions for Luton this summer - and Bolton could follow.

Jones will be delighted with the Hatters' business this summer, securing 10 new signings for their first campaign in the Championship in 12 years.